Korean actor Cha In-ha, 27, reportedly found dead less than a month after Goo Hara’s death

Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha, whose birth name is Lee Jae-Ho, was reportedly found dead earlier today (Dec. 3), Allkpop reported.

Cha was 27 years old. According to Soompi, he was found dead at his home.

Funeral will be private

No details have been revealed about his death yet, but police investigations are ongoing.

His agency, Fantagio, released the following statement:

“Hello, This is Fantagio. We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe. We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully. As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately. We express deep mourning for his passing.”

Debuted in 2017

Cha debuted two years ago in 2017, as part of an actor boy group named SURPRISE U.

Cha was appearing in an ongoing drama aired by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Love with Flaws.

The news of Cha’s death broke less than two weeks after K-pop idol Goo Hara was found dead in her apartment.

Top image via Cha In-ha’s Instagram