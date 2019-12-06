fbpx

Driver, 52, arrested for knocking down auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | December 20, 03:42 pm

On Thursday (Dec. 19), a video of an auxiliary police getting knocked down by a black Toyota at Woodlands Checkpoint went viral.

Office gets knocked down

Th video was uploaded onto Roads.sg’s YouTube page:

In the video, the officer was seen waving a baton when he was hit by the car.

He fell to the ground while the car drove off.

Driver arrested

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that the incident happened on Nov. 28, 2019 at 8:11pm at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The auxiliary police officer, 24, was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 52-year-old car driver was arrested for causing hurt by rash act.

Police is investigating the case.

According to Straits Times, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is aware of the accident but refrained from making further comments as police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via YouTube/Roads.sg.

