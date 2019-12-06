fbpx

Back

27-year old man arrested for crashing car into playground at Blk 134 Jalan Bukit Merah

He was driving without a valid license and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 03:24 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

On Saturday (Dec. 21), a man was arrested for crashing his car into a playground at Blk 134 Jalan Bukit Merah.

No valid license and under the influence of drugs

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident on Friday (Dec. 20) at 11:58pm.

Police added that the 27-year-old driver did not have a valid driving license.

Police said that the man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and for the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Images of incident circulating online

The pictures and videos of the incident were circulating online this morning (Dec.21):

The video showed how the accident had caused extensive damage to the playground and the metal benches nearby.

Minor injuries

The Straits Times reported that only the driver was injured, and he sustained minor injuries.

According to ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called for assistance at about midnight.

SCDF said that the man refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Disney censors same-sex kiss scene from 'The Rise of Skywalker' for S'pore release

The scene was also cut in the UAE, but not in China.

December 21, 03:04 pm

S'pore man, 60, charged with cheating 5 banks out of over S$10 million

He submitted invoices for allegedly non-existent transactions.

December 21, 01:38 pm

Jewel Changi Airport has Christmas-themed rain vortex, decorations & live performance from now till Jan. 5, 2020

Looks pretty.

December 21, 01:14 pm

S’porean chef Peter Neo does Italian cuisine, but wishes people would stop asking him, ‘Why not Chinese food?’

With his roots in local hawker centres, Neo can easily whip up a pot of bak kut teh as he does a three-course Italian meal.

December 21, 12:00 pm

What's the point of doing well in school if S’pore students are afraid of failure?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 21, 11:05 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close