27-year old man arrested for crashing car into playground at Blk 134 Jalan Bukit Merah

On Saturday (Dec. 21), a man was arrested for crashing his car into a playground at Blk 134 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Advertisement

No valid license and under the influence of drugs

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident on Friday (Dec. 20) at 11:58pm.

Police added that the 27-year-old driver did not have a valid driving license.

Police said that the man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and for the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Images of incident circulating online

The pictures and videos of the incident were circulating online this morning (Dec.21):

The video showed how the accident had caused extensive damage to the playground and the metal benches nearby.

Advertisement

Minor injuries

The Straits Times reported that only the driver was injured, and he sustained minor injuries.

According to ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called for assistance at about midnight.

SCDF said that the man refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/FB.