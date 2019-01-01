fbpx

A no-holds-barred review of bubble milk tea crispy seaweed sold at Sheng Siong for S$2.70 per packet

The seaweed has a slight milk tea taste, but only after a couple of bites.

Melanie Lim | December 29, 11:43 pm

Singaporeans who really love things that taste like other things, you might have met your match.

Tao Kae Noi, the Thai maker of umami seaweed snacks, has launched its fabled Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed in Singapore.

Talk about a thing that taste like other thing — and not making any compatible sense at all.

Now available at Sheng Sion for S$2.70 per packet

The Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed is now available at Sheng Siong supermarkets for S$2.70 per packet, or S$4.55 for two packets.

Image via Joshua Lee
Image via Joshua Lee

Oh, the audacity to jump on the bubble tea hype train just like that.

Review

According to Tao Kae Noi, customers will be hit by “the familiar sweet richness and earthy flavour of the beverage” when they eat the Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed.

This is almost as logical as going onto Tinder to swipe right and thinking about under what circumstances did the first person realise sea cucumber can be eaten.

Based on our first-hand taste of the seaweed, a slight milk tea taste was barely distinguishable — but only after a couple of bites.

The milk tea taste only grows stronger after a few bites.

Tao Kae Noi says it processes its seaweed using state-of-the-art equipment so as to preserve the natural crispiness and taste.

Verdict: 3 seaweeds 🌿🌿🌿 out of 7 bubble teas 🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤 because this rating is as incoherent as the flavour.

Top image via Joshua Lee

