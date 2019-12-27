fbpx

Epic movie character-themed bouncy castles with free entry at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 31, 2019

From 1pm to midnight only.

Melanie Lim | December 27, 04:38 pm

Events

Heads up, parents of young children.

On Tuesday (Dec. 31), there will be a wide selection of movie-themed bouncy castles at the Inline Hockey Court of Our Tampines Hub for your kids to play with from 1pm till midnight.

Image via Our Tampines Hub/FB

These inflatable playgrounds will feature popular cartoon characters such as Batman, Iron Man, Spongebob Squarepants, The Incredibles and Spiderman.

Details

Address: Arena @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 520940

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Time: 1pm – midnight

Admission is free.

Top image via Our Tampines Hub on Facebook

