Epic movie character-themed bouncy castles with free entry at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 31, 2019

Heads up, parents of young children.

On Tuesday (Dec. 31), there will be a wide selection of movie-themed bouncy castles at the Inline Hockey Court of Our Tampines Hub for your kids to play with from 1pm till midnight.

These inflatable playgrounds will feature popular cartoon characters such as Batman, Iron Man, Spongebob Squarepants, The Incredibles and Spiderman.

Details

Address: Arena @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 520940

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Time: 1pm – midnight

Admission is free.

Top image via Our Tampines Hub on Facebook