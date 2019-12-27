Epic movie character-themed bouncy castles with free entry at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 31, 2019
From 1pm to midnight only.
Upsurge
Heads up, parents of young children.
On Tuesday (Dec. 31), there will be a wide selection of movie-themed bouncy castles at the Inline Hockey Court of Our Tampines Hub for your kids to play with from 1pm till midnight.
These inflatable playgrounds will feature popular cartoon characters such as Batman, Iron Man, Spongebob Squarepants, The Incredibles and Spiderman.
Details
Address: Arena @ Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 520940
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Time: 1pm – midnight
Admission is free.
Top image via Our Tampines Hub on Facebook
