S’porean teacher gave up university education to learn sign language from scratch & teach deaf children

Barbara D’Cotta never thought that she would one day become a special education teacher.

But back in 1978, the then-19-year-old fresh A-Level graduate knew she needed to support her family financially. It was not an easy step, but she decided to put her university on hold to find work as with many like her from the Merdeka Generation.

“I told myself I’ll work, and I’ll probably get to do what I wanted to do later on,” she tells Mothership.

Little did the teen know, though, that mature decision she made would end up changing her life — and those of thousands of deaf students in Singapore over more than four decades.

Teaching deaf students at the Singapore School for the Deaf

To begin with, it led her to the Singapore School for the Deaf.

“I was actually waiting for my A-level results. My friend and I saw this advertisement — we were interested in teaching already — so we applied, knowing we had no experience, no qualifications.”

Special education schools then (even now), says D’Cotta, were in dire need of teachers, and were ready to consider anyone who was interested in the role.

She was taken in as a trainee and quickly learned not just how to teach, but also to teach in sign language by observing other teachers.

Two weeks later, this fresh trainee was given her own class of deaf students — with varying degrees of deafness — to handle:

“Fortunately the classes were small, so I had like six (students) but still that six seemed like 30 because they all had different needs.”

One of the celebrated characteristics of the Merdeka Generation was their determination and perseverance, and I saw that in how D’Cotta tackled sign language.

Having just picked up the language, D’Cotta had to put in a lot of effort before her classes to practise signing the various lesson concepts. Whenever she encountered a word she didn’t know how to sign, she would pop over to the class next door and seek help from a more experienced teacher.

At times, even the students would help her with the signing.

“I would write on the board and they’ll show me how to sign,” laughs D’Cotta, adding that she took up part-time sign language courses at night to improve her signing.

Another part of D’Cotta’s work as a teacher of deaf students was helping them use their voice. Because deaf students can’t hear themselves, many have speech impediments. So D’Cotta would spend five minutes of each lesson reading with them to practise their oral skills and helping them with speech therapy.

When she received her A-Level results and had the option to switch over to a mainstream school, D’Cotta says she felt compelled to stay simply because she felt she was well-suited to the job.

Over the years, D’Cotta has also taught deaf students at various mainstream schools, including the now-defunct Mount Vernon Secondary School and Mayflower Primary, where she currently teaches.

Still, teaching deaf students is far from straightforward, and as we would learn in our conversation, it would imaginably be tempting for any special needs educator to switch back to mainstream teaching.

D’Cotta certainly had many opportunities to do so, but she tells us that she persevered in special education because she felt that her ability to teach deaf students is a gift.

“I feel that it’s a gift that I’ve been given. It’s a gift that I’m able to teach, I was able to pick up sign language fast enough… It’s that feeling of doing something worthwhile that I have a gift for.”

Challenges of teaching deaf students

For D’Cotta, one of the biggest challenges of teaching deaf children is getting their parents to understand their deaf kids’ potential, and helping them learn outside of school.

Quite early on, she learned that in fact, her students’ parents needed almost as much support in working with her to improve and accelerate her students’ learning.

She recalls, for instance, one time she asked a seven-year-old student what she ate the day before. The girl signed, “something small”.

“Later I found out from the mum that they had McDonald’s. What ‘small’ thing did she eat? Nuggets? Nope. It was a hamburger!” she says with exasperation. “Even If you want to gesture, gesture properly right?” she adds, laughing while holding out an imaginary hamburger.

And why was she so vague? Because she was forgetting her sign language vocabulary, having no chance to sign or learn to do so with anyone at home.

As soon as D’Cotta realised this, she started providing her students’ parents with resources so that they can teach their children at home too. Parents of deaf students at Mayflower Primary, for example, can go online to learn the sign language for important lesson concepts in their kids’ syllabus.

D’Cotta also holds sign language classes for parents in the evening at the school to teach them how to communicate in sign language with their children at home.

It’s a lot of work, of course, but she views it as her personal responsibility to bring out the best in her deaf students.

Believing in a student when other teachers didn’t

In all her years of teaching, D’Cotta of course has a wealth of stories of students she remembers, a couple of whom she paid particular attention and effort into journeying with.

One of these was a boy she remembers meeting at the Singapore School for the Deaf, who grew up in a boys’ home.

“He was a very loud boy who wasn’t doing very well in his work but when I taught him, I realised that he had the intelligence. It’s just that no one really sat down with him and gave him that backing.”

When she learned about the existence of a football team formed by deaf players, she thought it would be a great opportunity for the boy, who happened to be a football fan.

Sadly, he told D’Cotta that he could not join the team because the group’s practice ended after his curfew time.

“So I went back to the home and told them, ‘He needs mentorship. He needs deaf adult men.’ And so they reviewed and they allowed him.”

As if all this wasn’t enough, D’Cotta of course put in her utmost to help the boy with his schoolwork — in particular, passing his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) so that he could eventually get out of the home.

But many of his teachers didn’t believe that he could, she says. They suggested that he try a vocational school instead.

“A vocational school is not a bad thing but do you know how hard it is to get a job, especially if you’re deaf?” responds D’Cotta incredulously.

She persevered with her charge and gave him extra lessons, and he finally passed his PSLE at the age of 16. She remembers that when he received his PSLE results, he jumped and cried.

He went on to a secondary school and finally made it to ITE East today where he is pursuing his aspiration of being an air conditioner repairman.

Going back to school

In 2012, some 44 years on from putting her university education on hold, D’Cotta was finally able to complete her degree course at Flinders University in Australia.

Plus, at that time, D’Cotta felt that her son was big enough and she felt at ease being away from him in a different country. Even so, she only chose to do so with the blessings of her family.

The course was extremely beneficial to her because, having taken time off from her work to raise her family, it brought her up to speed with the latest developments in special education. She came back better equipped to jump back into her work.

Later in 2018, again with the support of her family, she was able to start her Masters in Special Education at the National Institute of Education in order to start training teachers of the deaf, a passion of hers.

“All that years of teaching sometimes doesn’t qualify you to do what you want to do,” she says with a smile. “My interest is passing on my knowledge, the experiences I’ve been through.”

In fact, right now she’s mentoring eight: three of them at the Singapore Association for the Deaf and five at Beatty Secondary School.

The Masters course was a huge undertaking, one she only started after getting her family’s blessings.

“I needed to make time for home, school work and coursework. So I had to be very very disciplined. I had to ensure that I finish all my school work in school and at home I do whatever is needed for the family and then I set at least two hours of reading time after 10pm.”

She says her family, for instance, understands that she can’t go out to watch movies with them because she has to study at home.

And as for D’Cotta, she tells herself that this time away from her family will soon pass.

“Because every semester at NIE is only about 13 weeks and I tell myself the other weeks are for my family,” she adds with a laugh.

Perhaps one of the benefits of going back to NIE for her Master’s is that she is able to go to school with her daughter, a third-year undergraduate at NTU.

D’Cotta tells me that just the day before our conversation, she and her daughter were planning their timetables together.

“I told her that I want to finish and graduate next year because she graduates the year after. I told her, ‘I don’t want to graduate the following year, I don’t want to take the limelight away from you’,” she says with another lighthearted chuckle.

Looking back, the 60-year-old has come a long way since her choice to take up a job as one of Singapore’s pioneering special education teachers, and touching the lives of so many deaf students.

“I’ve stuck on with this job since I was 19 and I’ve never considered moving out even though I’ve had opportunities,” she says. From that young teacher of 19, D’Cotta has become a beacon of light for her deaf students, even taking up learning in her old(er) age for her cause.

Just like how D’Cotta pushes her deaf students to rise above their disabilities, we see the same persevering spirit in her as she furthers her knowledge in the field of special education by going back to school. This spirit of lifelong learning is indeed a hallmark of the Merdeka Generation.

Barbara’s story has become the inspiration for one of four short films produced by Gov.sg to highlight the resilience and tenacity of our Merdeka Generation.

You can catch “A Teacher’s Education” as well as other stories inspired by our Merdeka Generation here:

This sponsored article gave our writer the opportunity to learn more about special education in Singapore. Top image by Janice Teo.