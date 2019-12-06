fbpx

Air quality reaches unhealthy levels in Bangkok

A chronic problem for the city.

Matthias Ang | December 21, 09:00 am

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

The Thai authorities have issued a warning to people in Bangkok to wear masks and stay indoors as pollution in the capital city rises, Reuters reported.

Bangkok air hits unhealthy levels

On Dec. 19, Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a figure of 170, according to the site airvisuals.com, a level that is defined as being in the unhealthy range.

This means that there is an “increased likelihood of adverse effects and aggravation to the heart and lungs among the general public.”

The AQI has dipped to 131 today (Dec.21), a level that is defined as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

Separately, the Thai Pollution Control Department issued a warning that the amount of hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 exceeded the safe level in three areas around the capital.

PM2.5 refers to the mixture of liquid droplets and solid particles, including dust, soot and smoke, and is one of the measurements in the AQI.

No cause was given for the deterioration in the air quality however.

“No car Wednesday” initiative rolled out

Prior to Thursday’s AQI reading of 170, Thai PBS News reported that the Pollution Control Department announced the launch of its initiative “No Car Wednesday” on Dec. 18.

As such, a number of officials from the department came to work without using their cars.

Pralong Damrongthai, the head of the department, stated that while only a few hundred people joined the campaign on its launch, he hoped that the initiative will encourage members of the public and government officials to use public transport instead of their own cars.

Smog is usually at its most severe from December to January in Bangkok

According to Khaosod Englishsmog is a chronic problem in Bangkok and is usually at its heaviest from the months of December to January.

This year also saw the capital hit by severe levels of air pollution in September and February.

Here’s what you need to know about Bangkok’s smog problem

The Bangkok Post reported that the Thai government has since come under criticism for failing to push ahead with more stringent reforms to curb emissions caused by vehicles and the agriculture industry.

It has also been called out for putting environmental protection on a lower priority, and allocating only a small proportion of the country’s budget to the matter, compared to that for economic development.

Top image from @CatzzzThailand via Twitter

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

