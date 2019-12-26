Australian millionaire, 27, offering annual salary of S$51,000 for personal photographer

A 27-year-old Australian millionaire, Matthew Lepre, is offering an annual salary of AUD$55,000(S$51,141) for being his personal Instagram photographer, Tatler reported.

The notice was posted to his Instagram on Dec. 18, with perks such as the allowance to bring along a friends, all expenses paid by him for both parties, no experience required and the requirement of only a smartphone.

Must be flexible

The personal photographer must be flexible however, The Daily Mail reported.

This means being able to cancel one’s own plans at the drop of a hat to fly to a foreign city and join Lepre on his ‘crazy schedule’.

The photographer must also have a valid passport, their own professional gear and an eye for images.

Lepre added that he opened up such a role as his best friend, whom he had previously relied on to take his photos, was needed to fill other positions in his e-commerce business.

As per Lepre:

“My business has now expanded rapidly and I need my mate, Mitch, to be there to work in other areas so I’m now putting the open call out to the world for someone to be there to fill this role.”

Not the first time he’s put out a global call for a hire

This is not the first time Lepre has put out a global call for a hire.

Earlier this year, Lepre put out a call for a personal assistant, with an annual salary of AUD$52,000 (S$48,600), News.com.au reported.

Titled “the coolest job in the world”, the opening required applicants to be able to multitask, arrange travel itineraries and help Lepre handle his e-commerce business globally, The Straits Times (ST) further reported.

About 60,000 applicants applied for the job, with the role eventually going to a lifestyle blogger of Lepre’s age, Tyanna De Assis, also an Australian.

She had sent in her application with the email subject line “Most entertaining PA you will ever have”.

Lepre has since praised her experience and attention to detail while Assis has described their relationship as that of a “brother and sister”.

Who is Lepre?

According to News.com.au, Lepre is a university dropout who grew up with a single mother and two siblings.

While growing up, his family struggled financially and had to rely on meals from the Salvation Army to eat.

Lepre then entered university to study dentistry but decided to drop out to sell products on Facebook to make money, to the consternation of his mother.

Eventually, Lepre found success in selling e-books to students studying dentistry and medicine, resulting in the launch of his first e-business, Digital Warriors.

Interested applicants as Lepre’s photographer can apply here.

Top image collage from Matthew Lepre Instagram and Tyanna De Assis Instagram