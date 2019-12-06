Australia hit record highs of 40.9°C in Dec. 2019, man cooks pork roast in front seat of car

While people in Singapore have been bundling up during this chilly and wet December, our neighbours down under are facing quite the opposite issue.

Australia just experienced its hottest day in recorded history on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

December heatwave

According to The Guardian, preliminary analyses have indicated that Dec. 17 was the hottest day recorded in Australian history, with the country-wide average being 40.9°C.

The previous record was from Jan. 7, 2013, at 40.3°C.

CNN reported that some parts of Australia, such as Ceduna in South Australia, saw temperatures as high as 45.5°C on Tuesday.

In addition, Perth experienced three consecutive days of temperatures above 40°C, something which has never happened in December before.

Here’s a graphic from the South Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s Twitter page to help illustrate the heat:

Very hot conditions continuing across #SouthAustralia. The peak in temperatures, combining with fresh northerly winds on Friday resulting in extreme to catastrophic fire danger. A cool change will extend across the west and south during Friday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/YB0dktxs6H — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) December 18, 2019

Hot enough to cook a pork roast

One Australian man took advantage of the extreme heat to do a fun experiment, and ended up making an important point about staying safe in the hot temperatures.

Stu Pengelly of Perth shared on Facebook that he had cooked a 1.5 kilogram pork roast inside of an old Datsun Sunny car by leaving it inside for 10 hours.

While the external temperature was only 39°C, Pengelly shared that the internal temperature of the car reached a sweltering 81°C by 1pm.

In a video shared by ABC Great Southern, Pengelly can be seen placing a raw pork roast in a metal tray onto the passenger seat of the car, along with a cooking thermometer.

He can be heard on-camera saying to the roast, “I’ll see you about 5 o’clock. Bon appétit!”, before shutting the car door.

The video then cuts to Pengelly cutting open the cooked pork roast and tasting it, exclaiming:

“A bit of Texas spice, salt and pepper. It worked! Go Datsun oven!”

You can watch the video for yourself here:

In his Facebook post, Pengelly reminded those reading of the dangers of leaving children and animals in hot cars.

You can read his full post here:

Dangerous fire conditions

In addition to heat, these past few months have been Australia’s worst spring for bushfire danger, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in a special climate statement.

The dangerous fire weather conditions in northeast New South Wales and southeast Queensland reportedly began in September, and were created by the higher-than-average temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds.

The report added that the conditions were also aggravated by widespread rainfall deficiency and hydrological drought, or shortages in water resources.

These conditions opened the door to bushfires that ravaged southeastern Australia, burning 1,650,000 hectares of land, destroying hundreds of homes, and claiming several lives.

The bushfires also destroyed ecosystems and led to the death of the beloved Lewis the Koala.

New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service shared that, as of 12:30pm on Wednesday, Dec. 18, there were still 100 wildfires burning across the state, and 54 of them were yet to be contained.

Top image via Facebook / ABC Great Southern and Stu Pengelly.