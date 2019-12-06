fbpx

Back

Australia hit record highs of 40.9°C in Dec. 2019, man cooks pork roast in front seat of car

It's important to stay safe and hydrated.

Jane Zhang | December 18, 07:09 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

While people in Singapore have been bundling up during this chilly and wet December, our neighbours down under are facing quite the opposite issue.

Australia just experienced its hottest day in recorded history on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

December heatwave

According to The Guardian, preliminary analyses have indicated that Dec. 17 was the hottest day recorded in Australian history, with the country-wide average being 40.9°C.

The previous record was from Jan. 7, 2013, at 40.3°C.

CNN reported that some parts of Australia, such as Ceduna in South Australia, saw temperatures as high as 45.5°C on Tuesday.

In addition, Perth experienced three consecutive days of temperatures above 40°C, something which has never happened in December before.

Here’s a graphic from the South Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s Twitter page to help illustrate the heat:

Hot enough to cook a pork roast

One Australian man took advantage of the extreme heat to do a fun experiment, and ended up making an important point about staying safe in the hot temperatures.

Stu Pengelly of Perth shared on Facebook that he had cooked a 1.5 kilogram pork roast inside of an old Datsun Sunny car by leaving it inside for 10 hours.

While the external temperature was only 39°C, Pengelly shared that the internal temperature of the car reached a sweltering 81°C by 1pm.

In a video shared by ABC Great Southern, Pengelly can be seen placing a raw pork roast in a metal tray onto the passenger seat of the car, along with a cooking thermometer.

He can be heard on-camera saying to the roast, “I’ll see you about 5 o’clock. Bon appétit!”, before shutting the car door.

The video then cuts to Pengelly cutting open the cooked pork roast and tasting it, exclaiming:

“A bit of Texas spice, salt and pepper. It worked! Go Datsun oven!”

You can watch the video for yourself here:

In his Facebook post, Pengelly reminded those reading of the dangers of leaving children and animals in hot cars.

You can read his full post here:

Dangerous fire conditions

In addition to heat, these past few months have been Australia’s worst spring for bushfire danger, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in a special climate statement.

The dangerous fire weather conditions in northeast New South Wales and southeast Queensland reportedly began in September, and were created by the higher-than-average temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds.

The report added that the conditions were also aggravated by widespread rainfall deficiency and hydrological drought, or shortages in water resources.

rainfall deciles australia
Image via Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

These conditions opened the door to bushfires that ravaged southeastern Australia, burning 1,650,000 hectares of land, destroying hundreds of homes, and claiming several lives.

The bushfires also destroyed ecosystems and led to the death of the beloved Lewis the Koala.

Australian woman takes off shirt to save injured koala wailing helplessly in raging bushfire

Lewis the Koala dies days after being rescued by heroic lady in viral bushfire video

New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service shared that, as of 12:30pm on Wednesday, Dec. 18, there were still 100 wildfires burning across the state, and 54 of them were yet to be contained.

Top image via Facebook / ABC Great Southern and Stu Pengelly.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jail for NTU student who claimed stress & 'addiction' to bare buttocks caused him to take upskirt videos

Chong Yen Bin had amassed a collection of at least 26 videos.

December 18, 07:27 pm

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB to retrench 350 employees due to protests & oncoming recession

Affected employees will be notified as soon as possible before the end of the year, and compensation will be remunerated according to law.

December 18, 06:54 pm

M'sia police offering 50% discount on traffic summons in Kuala Lumpur over Christmas period

To encourage people to pay their fines.

December 18, 06:39 pm

No, you won't be fined S$1,000 for using your mobile phone while crossing the road: S'pore police

Show this to your aunties and uncles.

December 18, 06:25 pm

Sanrio-themed jewellery with Little Twin Stars, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll & more now available at Goldheart S'pore

There will be over 30 new creations to choose from.

December 18, 06:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close