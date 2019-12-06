Amazon S’pore has an online wish list for underprivileged children that you can help with

December is truly the season of giving.

Local non-profit organisation Blessings in a Bag (BIAB) and Amazon Singapore is collaborating in a campaign called Delivering Smiles with Amazon.

And you can help out with just a few taps of your fingers.

But first, here’s what you need to know about BIAB.

Non-profit organisation for underprivileged children

BIAB is a volunteer-driven non-profit organisation that aims to help underprivileged children in Singapore.

The organisation is known to provide vital necessities, like stationery and other school needs to run several of their programs.

These items, which are mostly donated by kind members of the public, will then be distributed to their beneficiaries aged between six and 16 years old.

But like a lot of non-profit organisations, BIAB also faces their own set of challenges.

Despite having a list of things they need on their website, some donors may not know what an organisation needs and end up donating items that are less useful to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, some donors may not have the time or are hindered to deliver their donations to the recipient’s address.

Delivering Smiles with Amazon

And that’s where your generous help comes in handy.

Amazon Singapore invites the public to support BIAB by purchasing items listed on BIAB’s wish list.

This runs until Dec. 31.

Here’s just a part of BIAB’s simple wish list:

The wish list includes items that will be used to run the organisation’s programs, like printer cartridges and shoe racks.

It also has items like whiteboard markers, children’s books and A4 lined notebooks that will be distributed to BIAB’s beneficiaries who are aged between six and 16 years old.

To be more prudent, the wish list also shows exactly how many of each item their beneficiaries need.

After adding an item to the cart, donors also do not have to worry about heading out to deliver the donations themselves.

Donors can send the donations directly to BIAB’s headquarters:

Giving back made easy

The wish list is one of Amazon’s many functions.

It is typically used as registries for wedding gifts and baby items, and now, charity and non-profit organisations can consider jumping onto this bandwagon.

Not only does it make it easier for organisations to show what they need, it also makes it logistically easier for both parties to manage donations.

This helps to reduce wastage as donors will only purchase the items that are needed.

Merry Christmas and don’t forget to give back to people in need, if you can afford it!

Every item counts and goes a long way in helping the less fortunate.

