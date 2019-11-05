Yugi with credit cards, Demon Slayer siblings & other fun cosplays from Suntec’s Anime Fest Asia

Anime fans thronged Suntec’s Convention Centre over the weekend as Anime Fest Asia (AFA), held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019, made its way to Singapore’s shores.

Advertisement

Here are some of the lines over the weekend.



Whoa.

While there were a myriad of activities such as stage performances, concerts, live drawing competitions as well as booths selling anime merchandise and art, cosplays were definitely at the forefront of the event, especially on social media.

Here’s a compilation of some of the best-looking, elaborate or innovative, low-budget cosplays spotted over Saturday and Sunday.

Naruto

My Hero Academia

Toga with a kiddo Kaneki Ken from Tokyo Ghoul in casual sliders.

Advertisement

Demon Slayer

But the most popular costumes of this year’s AFA was by far-and-away iterations of the absolute blockbuster, Demon Slayer.

Here is the brother-sister duo that launched a thousand cosplays.

Here are how the costumes of the demon Nezuko, her demon slayer brother Tanjiro, and fellow feral demon slayer Inosuke stacked up.

Some cosplayers even switched things up by gender-swapping characters.

One particularly adorable pair of cosplayers that drew many an eye though, were a pair of real-life siblings dressing up as the fictional siblings from the anime.

The duo traversed the convention area hand in hand. Awwww.

Others came as tight-knit cliques—such as this one, all cosplaying each one of Demon Slayer‘s high-ranked Pillars.

Or if everyone really likes one character, this works too.

Advertisement

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Here is another pair of less-loving siblings.

One Piece

Katakuri from One Piece and Scáthach (3rd acension) from Fate/Grand Order.

Sanji from One Piece.

Advertisement

Dr. Stone

Cells At Work!

A white blood cell from a rather unique anime about anthropomorphic cells in the human body.

Yu-Gi-Oh

Here’s a relatable take on Yugi Mutou, swapping duel cards for credit cards, and cash.

The only card that can beat Exodia.

Advertisement

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures

One cosplayer clearly went the extra mile, in a Jotaro Kujo getup, with a hand-made figure of Star Platinum strapped to his back.

In the anime, Star Platinum is meant to be a psychic entity that manifests as a figure hovering near or behind its owner.

Studio Ghibli

Characters from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Kiki’s Delivery Service featured at AFA as well.

Here’s a creepy No Face holding out some gold (chocolate) coins.

And Kiki!

Space Sheriff Sharivan

Major throwback to this 1984 TV series.

The cosplayer even installed LED lights in his mask to go along with his LED sabre.

Advertisement

Non-anime cosplays

Quite a numer of cosplayers chose to dress up as characters outside of Japanese animation.

Here’s a cosplay of Harley Quinn and the Joker.

A anthropomorphised twist on Zootopia‘s foxy Nick Wilde.

Fate/Grand Order’s Shuten Doji as a jiangshi.

Advertisement

League of Legend’s virtual Kpop girl group, K/DA, featuring members Ahri and Akali.

As well as the game’s Lulu in Star Guardian garb.

Advertisement

And this pretty clever one of the captain from Spongebob Squarepants.

Argh yer’ ready kids?

Hmmm.

And in an amalgamation of the popular Nezuko trend and low-cost cosplay ideas. We present you this masterpiece.

Swee.

Advertisement

Top photo by Kai Xin / FB and Ashley Tan