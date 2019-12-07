7-Eleven Japan owes staff over S$4.93 million in underpaid overtime since 1970s

A report on Nikkei Asian Review regarding 7-Eleven, a unit of Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings, using the wrong formula to calculate overtime wages, has caused quite a storm.

Nikkei reported that 7-Eleven had been underpaying their staff for overtime work since, possibly, the 1970s.

The discrepancy was found through a labour standards inspection office.

Basically Japan has a minimum overtime fee set by Japan’s Labour Standard Act of 1947.

The law has undergone plenty of changes throughout the years, recently capping overtime work at 100 hours a month.

They also prescribe a certain additional percentage of pay if employees are made to work overtime.

7-Eleven did not meet those requirements.

This has led to staff over the years being owed a total of 490 million yen (S$4.93 million).

Reimburse

7-Eleven has acknowledged their error and promised to rectify overdue payments for their staff.

Here’s how many people were affected according to a Reuters article: At least 30,000 workers from 8,000 stores.

However, that might only be the tip of the iceberg.

According to The Asahi Shimbum, that number only consists of staff members who were underpaid using the updated overtime wage calculations from 2001 onwards.

The problem is reported to have been prevalent since the 1970s.

In fact, according to the same Shimbum article, 7-Eleven had been informed of the errors in their overpay system back in 2001, but had ignored the report and did not retroactively pay the affected workers.

While then 7-Eleven chairman Toshifumi Suzuki claims he was unaware of the issue, the Shimbum article supposited that this called into question the “effectiveness and integrity of the firm’s crisis management and compliance systems”.

Executives from 7-Eleven Japan, including president Fumihiko Nagamatsu, apologised for the lapse.

But some former staff have voiced their frustration at how the reimbursement has been handled.

Particularly, how those from earlier years have to provide old payslips to get the money.

According to Kyodo News, one former staff member vented that he did not hold on to such old pay slips.

Another former staff had his claim rejected after only having a bank book that showed the salary payment.

