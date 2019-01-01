fbpx

More than 6,000 warnings issued to e-scooter riders on footpaths in Dec. 2019, double that in Nov.

Hashtag LastWarning.

Jason Fan | December 31, 02:37 pm

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued more than 6,000 warnings to e-scooter users caught riding on footpaths in December 2019, as the advisory period for e-scooter users comes to a close at the end of Tuesday (Dec. 31).

E-scooters were banned from footpaths from Nov. 5, but a grace period was given between Nov. 5 to Dec. 31 to allow e-scooter users time to adjust to the ban.

E-scooters permanently banned from public footpaths starting Nov. 5, 2019

LTA will begin enforcing the ban strictly

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, LTA announced that it is the final day of the advisory period, and LTA will begin enforcing the ban of riding e-scooters on footpaths strictly from Wednesday (Jan. 1) onwards.

Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

LTA also encouraged members of the public to send photographs or videos of errant riding behaviour to the organisation via the MyTransport.SG app.

In LTA’s own words, this is truly #LastWarning, as there will be #NoMoreChances from Jan. 1, 2020, onwards.

Top image from LTA and Joshua Lee.

