2nd Shake Shack outlet opening at Tanjong Pagar in 2020

Shake Shack is an American burger chain best known for its beef burgers, hot dogs and crinkle cut fries.

Earlier this year, the brand opened its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport to great fanfare.

And just last month, there were rumours that a second outlet *might* be opening in Tanjong Pagar.

Second outlet opening in first quarter of 2020

Good news for Shake Shack fans because a second outlet has been confirmed to be opening at Neil Road in the first quarter of 2020.

The outlet will be located in a historical building at 89 Neil Road.

The building, which has been standing since 1924, used to the Eng Aun Tong factory where Tiger Balm was produced for close to 50 years.

According to the brand, the second outlet intends to complement the culturally rich neighbourhood of Tanjong Pagar, and hence, will be more art and design-driven.

Here’s a look at the hoarding design outside the Neil Road outlet by Singaporean artist Sam Lo, where Shake Shack icons are blended with traditional Peranakan cultural patterns.

Fans are encouraged to snap a pic with the hoarding design and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #shackARTintown as the best snap will win a collection of exclusive to 89 Neil Road merchandise.

How to go

Address: 89 Neil Road, #01-01, Singapore 088849

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday & Sunday, 11am to 1opm

Friday, Saturday, Eve of Public Holidays & Public Holidays, 11am to 12am

