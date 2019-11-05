Big Bang member T.O.P regrets not replying to Goo Hara’s birthday wish

The sudden death of 28-year-old Kpop star Goo Hara has saddened many celebrities and fans.

A former member of Kpop girl group Kara, Goo was close to many second-generation K-pop stars.

This includes Big Bang rapper T.O.P who was affected by the passing of Goo as he shared two screenshots of the messages he had with her recently on Instagram.

T.O.P regrets not being responsive enough

In the first screenshot, Goo wished T.O.P “Oppa, this was late, but happy birthday” on Nov. 5.

Along with the screenshot as translated by Allkpop, T.O.P wrote:

“Your final message was a happy birthday message I did not respond to. I am really sorry, Hara. Rest in peace in a good place.”

The second screenshot shows Goo sharing a link to the music video of her latest single Midnight Queen, along with a message urging T.O.P to watch it.

On that screenshot, T.O.P wrote:

“In her prime, she had a lot of dreams, and her heart, which was full of passion for her work and music, was tender. She was a kind kid, Hara.”

Small gesture of kindness matters

T.O.P’s Instastories of their messages sparked reflections by netizens on how small acts of kindness can actually be significant, and how we should cherish the daily conversations we have with our loved ones.

Top photo collage via T.O.P Instagram and Naver.