TikTok video starts with beauty tips, pivots to Muslim camps in China, goes viral

TikTok is owned by a company based in Beijing.

Sulaiman Daud | November 27, 03:37 pm

It may be easy to dismiss teenagers as being materialistic and not caring much about global issues.

But 17-year-old Feroza Aziz, a regular on video sharing site TikTok, hit on an ingenious method to inform her audience of the Chinese government’s actions against the Uighur Muslims.

Aziz, who is a U.S. citizen, begins her video by giving tips on how to lengthen eyebrows.

Eyelashes to “concentration camps”

But after a few seconds, she segues into asking her viewers to do some research on what the Chinese government is doing to Muslims.

She alleged that innocent Muslims are being placed in “concentration camps”, their families are being broken up and forced to convert to another religion, on fear of death.

She also called it “another Holocaust”, and ends the video talking about eyelash curlers once more.

Videos gained millions of views

Aziz has posted a couple of other videos with the same message on her TikTok account, @getmefamouspartthree.

Her first video gained over 1.4 million views, with half a million “likes”.

The same video was shared on Twitter by other users, also gaining millions of views.

TikTok’s parent company Bytedance is based in Beijing, China.

Aziz said in one of her videos that her eyelash tips were intended to circumvent possible censorship by TikTok.

TikTok does not censor political videos

But TikTok told the BBC that it does not censor videos out of political concerns.

A spokesman said: “TikTok does not moderate content due to political sensitivities.”

He added that TikTok had previously banned one of Aziz’s previous accounts on Nov. 15, and also blocked access from her smartphone, but this was supposedly due to an unrelated video that contained terrorism-related material.

The current “eyelash” video is still up.

The spokesman also said: “Her new account and its videos, including the eyelash video in question, were not affected and continue to receive views.”

China says reports are “fake news”

Multiple international media outlets have reported on the treatment of Chinese Muslims in the camps in Xinjiang, western China.

Among others, the BBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post have reported on how inmates are allegedly indoctrinated, locked up and used for medical experiments, while women are subject to gang-rapes.

China has dismissed all such allegations, saying that the camps are voluntary and that the reports of ill-treatment are “fake news“.

Top image from TikTok.

