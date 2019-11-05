fbpx

M’sia’s last female Sumatran rhino dies, species now extinct in country

Tragedy. Rest in peace.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 04:27 am

The last Sumatran rhinoceros has died in Malaysia, officially making it extinct in the country.

The cancer-ridden female named Iman, which was the last known specimen, died at the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Her death came five years after her capture.

“It is with great sadness that the Sabah Wildlife Department announces the death of Iman, the last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia, at 5.35pm on Nov 23,2019, ” said State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew, according to The Star Online.

“Its death was a natural one, and the immediate cause has been categorised as shock,” she said.

“Iman was given the very best care and attention since her capture in March 2014 right up to the moment she passed.

“No one could have done more, ” Liew said.

Not the first encounter with dying

Liew added that Iman had almost died on several occasions before.

These were due to sudden massive blood loss from her uterine tumours over the years.

“The team at Tabin provided round-the-clock intensive support and successfully brought her back to good health and egg cell production on several occasions, ” she said.

However, Iman’s death came sooner than expected, Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said.

He said: “But we knew that she was starting to suffer significant pain from the growing pressure of the tumours into the bladder.”

Iman using a mineral lick in her stall when she was healthier.

Artificial breeding

A proposed Malaysia-Indonesia collaboration to protect the species might still happen, as the authorities are hoping that it would be possible to obtain some egg cells from Iman.

However, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has not been signed.

Sabah was still keen to pursue the MoU despite Iman’s death, Liew said.

“There are still ways in which we can collaborate based on our different experiences over the past decade, ” she said.

“For Sabah, that includes the management of female Sumatran rhinos with reproductive pathology, safe harvesting of gametes from living rhinos and cell culture, ” she added.

She said Iman and Tam, a male rhino that died on May 27, 2019 due to kidney and liver damage, both lived on as cell cultures.

