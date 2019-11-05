fbpx

7 in 10 S’poreans want to travel solo but fear loneliness

What a dilemma.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 27, 11:21 am

An annual survey conducted on solo travelling by travel platform Klook reveals that a majority of Singaporeans entertained the thought of travelling alone.

Klook Southeast Asia’s Marketing Director, Marcus Yong, summarised that Singaporeans have a “love-hate relationship” with solo travelling.

The survey was conducted between October 10 and 16 this year with 20,614 interviewees across 16 markets which include Singapore, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and the US.

Solo travelling is getting popular

There is a growing interest in travelling alone is among Asian travellers generally.

The survey found that 71 per cent of Singaporeans they spoke to indicate that they have either travelled alone or are thinking about doing so.

When asked about the reasons behind their interest in flying solo, 66 per cent wanted to escape from their daily routine while 59 per cent wanted to have uninterrupted “me time”.

What do Singaporeans want to do alone overseas?

Unsurprisingly, 63 per cent of Singaporeans shared that trying local dishes is one of the must-do on their checklist.

The survey also revealed that solo travelling is a trend across all age groups. For Singaporeans aged 40 – 54, 59 per cent of them are taking solo trips as a way to reward themselves.

Fear of loneliness

Despite the interest in travelling alone, solo travellers are also worried about feeling lonely.

That’s apparently a major concern to travellers as half of Singaporeans expressed in the survey that ‘fear of loneliness’ was one of the major concerns.

This concern was prevalent across all generations.

Top photo via pixabay

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

