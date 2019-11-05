fbpx

Resident caught smoking along HDB corridor by NEA enforcement officer warns everyone this is happening

Smoking at common areas in residential premises is prohibited.

Kayla Wong |Sulaiman Daud | November 28, 06:33 pm

A resident was taking a puff along a HDB (Housing and Development Board) corridor when he was allegedly caught and fined by a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer.

The smoker, Mimie Asmara, then posted a picture of the alleged incident on Wednesday, Nov. 27, on Facebook, and warned others not to do the same.

It is unknown where the exact location is.

In case you can’t see the post:

Commenters weigh in

Asmara’s post was met with plenty of comments that felt the fine was unjust.

“Wow, you can become rich by issuing summons to people.”

“Those people don’t have jobs to do is it?”

Nevertheless, there were a few commenters who agreed with the NEA officer, saying that smoking at HDB corridors is not allowed.

Smoking at HDB corridors not allowed

Smoking at common areas in HDB, such as corridors, void decks and stairwells, is not allowed.

NEA officers are also now legally allowed to enter places where smoking is prohibited, without a warrant, at “all reasonable times” to investigate smoking offences.

Top image and screenshots via Mimie Asmara’s Facebook

