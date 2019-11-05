DPM Heng Swee Keat: S’pore to expand green spaces by 15% over next 15 years

On Nov. 28, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat affirmed the government’s stance on tackling climate change and protecting the flora and fauna in Singapore.

Heng made an opening speech at the public dialogue session with renowned primate expert and conservationist Jane Goodall last night (Nov. 28) at the University Cultural Centre.

Goodall was here in Singapore for three days for the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore)’s ConservAction Week held from Nov. 26 to 28, 2019.

Expanding green spaces by 15 per cent over the next 15 years

In his speech, Heng explained how Singapore has always been mindful that development has to go hand in hand with environment conservation.

He said that this appreciation of sustainability and stewardship was cultivated by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew who believed that a “blighted urban jungle of concrete would destroy the human spirit”.

He cited positive steps such as tree planting efforts and waterways clean-up that go way back to the late 1960s, as well as the creation of new green spaces that attracted wildlife such as otters to return.

Moving forward, the government intends to further expand our green spaces from 7,800 hectares to almost 9,000 hectares. That is about four to five times the size of Tampines.

This is part of Singapore’s vision of becoming a “Biophilic City in a Garden” which connects Singaporeans back to nature so that we can share green spaces with wildlife harmoniously.

Not all hopes are lost for climate change

Notably, Goodall later also added that the very fact that otters and other wildlife can thrive again in new green spaces proved that nature is resilient.

That is one of the reasons why she remains hopeful that we can still do something about climate change before it is really too late, she said to Heng in her keynote speech later.

Heng also reiterated that climate change is an existential issue to us and while changes that flora and fauna faced might seem remote, they affect us humans too.

With that, Heng concluded that “we must think long-term – and not just go for expedient measures”.

Work together to care for wildlife

In order to modify or develop development plans for a biophilic city in the garden, more will be done to understand the state of flora and fauna in Singapore, especially those which may be endangered or could be vulnerable in light of climate change.

With that, Heng announced that the Singapore Red Data list of threatened plants and animals will be updated for the first time after more than a decade.

The list was last updated in 2008 and therefore, NParks will work with nature groups, academic community as well as nature enthusiasts to relook at the conservation status of native flora and fauna species in Singapore.

Alongside, there will also be two major biodiversity surveys conducted at the Southern Islands and Central Catchment

Nature Reserve that will begin in 2020.

The surveys will help to map the species of flora and fauna in these two areas.

The surveys are essential in guiding Singapore’s conservation strategies, and members of the public can volunteer to help in these surveys.

Over the next five years, NParks will also launch a new initiative where Singaporeans can be involved in designing new parks and upgrading existing ones.

Heng said that he shares Goodall’s convictions and that she reminded people that “Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.”

With that, he encourages people to join in and work together to “grow our biophilic City in a Garden” and “create a more beautiful and vibrant home for future generations”.

Top photo from parkrun/Facebook