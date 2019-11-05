Jail for ex-police officer who broke into neighbour’s house & tried to burn door

After he was arrested for breaking into his neighbour’s house, a former police officer was found in possession of drugs.

He was also found to have consumed drugs.

These were just some of the offences that Tan Yan Chong committed in April 2018, according to CNA.

Seven charges

On Nov. 21, the 35-year-old was sentenced to 23 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to seven charges which included:

Possession of controlled drugs

Consumption of specified drugs

Housebreaking at night

Mischief by fire

An offence under the Protection from Harassment Act

Another 16 offences were taken into account in his sentencing.

Housebreaking at night

Court documents show that at about 6:00 am on April 5, 2018, Tan scaled a low wall separating his balcony from his neighbour’s and attempted to pry open the glass doors of the neighbour’s house.

The neighbour, Wong Soon Yuh, then opened the glass doors and asked Tan what he was doing.

Tan claimed that Wong’s girlfriend had installed CCTV cameras in his home, and was monitoring him.

Tan had called the police about three hours prior to this confrontation to report his suspicions. He claimed that Wong and his girlfriend had admitted to monitoring him.

Less than 15 minutes later, Tan called back to tell the police not to come to his house, as he wanted to talk it out with the neighbour first.

Tan was arrested at about 9:50 am later that day in relation to the housebreaking incident.

Finding drugs

According to court documents, Tan then informed police officers about possible drug exhibits, prompting him to be escorted back to his house by officers from the Central Narcotic Bureau where a search was conducted.

Officers found several packets of crystalline substances at this house, and more packets of crystalline substances and tablets at another house, that was registered as Tan’s official address.

Upon analysis, the seized substances were found to contain methamphetamine, while Tan’s urine samples showed that he had consumed meth.

Scolding a prison service officer

Two weeks later on April 19, Tan was being escorted for bail at Changi Prison, when he complained to the Singapore Prison Service officer escorting him that the clothes provided for bail inmates were transparent.

When the officer explained that the clothes were standard issue, Tan shouted “f**k you” at him.

The officer then told the accused to be careful about the words he used.

Court documents recorded that Tan then said “f**k you” again, at a softer volume.

Trying to burn his neighbour’s door

CNA reported that after Tan was released on bail, he again targeted Wong.

According to court documents, on April 28, he was seen by another neighbour at about 3:00 pm squatting in front of Wong’s house, sealing the edges of the door with duct tape.

Three hours later, she saw him spraying aerosol on the door and brushing a roll of paper that was on fire against the door.

Police officers were called to the scene and arrested Tan.

When Wong returned home, it was discovered that soil mixed with glass shards had been shoved under the door.

Alleged mistreatment during arrest

According to CNA, Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang asked the judge to sentence Tan to 23 months’ jail.

However, Tan alleged that his arrest had not followed proper procedures. He said that he had submitted complaints to the division “for the way they handled me during arrest”.

“Ten to 12 officers manhandling me, when I was just… on the sofa,” Tan said, according to CNA.

District Judge Salina Ishak asked Tan, who was unrepresented, how his complaints against the police were mitigating factors.

She informed Tan that he should take the matter up separately, if he had any issues or complaints.

The judge backdated his sentence to date of his remand on Aug. 2, 2019.

