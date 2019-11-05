S’porean man pleads guilty to assaulting wife & hurting ‘noisy’ baby who woke him up

A 25-year-old man who was angered at the “noise” his six-month-old baby was making decided to express his frustration by pressing the child into the bed by his neck.

When his wife, 20, intervened, he punched her in the head.

On Nov. 25, the man pleaded guilty to one count each of assaulting his wife and causing hurt to the baby by performing a rash act.

Neither the man nor his wife or child can be identified due to a court-ordered gag to protect his victims.

Threatened to “ill treat” them

The man lived in a flat in Punggol together with his wife, son, brother, and sister-in-law.

According to court documents, the man, who worked as a cleaner, was trying to sleep on the morning of Sep. 2, 2019.

However, he was woken up due to noise made by his baby son, which prompted a scolding.

The man also yelled at his wife and threatened to “ill treat” both her and their child, before going back to sleep.

Harming the baby

Later that day, at about 3:00pm, the man asked his wife to bring their son to the bed where he was. She resisted at first, but eventually gave in to her husband’s insistence.

A few moments later, she heard the baby crying.

She then saw her baby face down on the mattress with her husband pressing the child’s neck downwards.

Court documents report that the baby was crying and had vomited a bit of milk on the bed. A struggle then ensued as the woman tried to release her baby from her husbands clutch.

However, she could not, and asked her sister and brother-in-law for help.

Wife suffered injuries

The woman slapped her husband on the face, causing him to let go of the baby. Angered by this, the man retaliated by punching her in the forehead.

The woman then fled with her baby, before reporting the matter to the police at about 4:00 pm that day.

The woman visited Sengkang General Hospital on the same day, where a medical examination deemed that she had sustained a left frontal head contusion and an abrasion on her left index finger.

The baby was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and was thankfully found to be in “fair general condition” with stable vital signs.

Husband lives away from wife and child

The Straits Times reported that the man, who was unrepresented in court, told District Judge May Mesenas that he now lives away from his wife and child.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2020.

For causing hurt by committing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of assault can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Top image from Pixabay