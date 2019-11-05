Indonesia wins SEA Games water polo gold, leaving S’pore without it for first time

Singapore will not be bringing home the Southeast Asian Games gold for men’s water polo for the first time in 52 years.

This was after Indonesia beat Malaysia 14-7 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines on Friday, Nov. 29.

Indonesia finished top of the table with seven points in the round-robin competition featuring five countries.

Singapore have two points following a 17-5 win over Malaysia in their first game, and losing to Indonesia in the second game.

Singapore will play hosts Philippines later on Friday and face Thailand on Sunday.

The Indonesians easily overcame the Malaysians to be the only nation other than Singapore to bring home the water polo gold.

The Indonesians have become increasingly dominant in the sport over the years.

They won silver in 2017.

In the SEA Games that year, they held 27-time champions Singapore to a 4-4 draw in Kuala Lumpur.

Top photos via SNOC via CNA