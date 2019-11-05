These cute robots will be deployed for AMK MRT station security exercise on Dec. 9

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT will be conducting a security exercise — Exercise Station Guard — at Ang Mo Kio station on Monday (Dec. 9, 2019).

And these two rather cute robots will be patrolling the station’s external premises to carry out surveillance activities on that day.

Robots to patrol Ang Mo Kio MRT station

Meet OB1FORC3 and K3NOBI:

LTA will be trialling the effectiveness of these two robots equipped with intelligent surveillance cameras, sensors, and video analytics capabilities.

They will (hopefully) detect suspicious personnel and unattended items.

These robots were developed in Singapore by local security firm Oneberry Technologies.

Factor in additional travelling time

LTA also advised commuters to factor in additional travel time for the security screening, and avoid bringing bulky items:

“During the exercise, all MRT commuters entering the station will be directed towards the fare gates near to Exit D to undergo security screening. Some commuters may be asked to walk through a metal detector and their belongings will be scanned by X-ray machines.”

Exercises held since February 2018

Exercise Station Guard has been held at various MRT stations since February 2018.

These include:

Newton MRT station (Downtown Line)

Holland Village station (Circle Line)

Hougang station (North East Line)

Jurong East station (East-West Line)

HarbourFront station (North East and Circle Line)

According to LTA, these exercises validate public transport operators’ security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations.

