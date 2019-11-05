fbpx

Queues form outside Robinsons Heeren Black Friday sale on Thursday, 4am

Dedication.

Mandy How | November 28, 08:57 pm

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Robinson’s Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 29, 7am to Nov. 30, 1am.

But people have already started queuing at The Heeren a day before.

Here are some snaps taken by members of the public:

According to The Straits Times (ST), some 50 people were standing in line at 4pm on Nov. 28.

The massive sale will see up to 90 per cent off home ware, appliances, gadgets and more.

Shoppers who spend over S$4,000 will get a Philips Robot Vacuum Cleaner, while those who spend over S$5,000 will get a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6+ Pearl White and Google Home Mini, while stocks last.

OCBC Robinsons Visa card members can even get an iPad or iPhone if they spend more than S$6,000 or S$8,000.

According to ST, one 29-year-old financial adviser named Tan started queuing at 4am on Nov. 28.

He would have queued for a whopping 27 hours by the store opens.

Tan is getting married soon and hopes to buy a mattress and some appliances for his new home, he said.

Another 29-year-old woman, who is unemployed, started queuing at 11am on Nov. 28.

She is aiming for make-up and skincare products.

Best of luck to everyone.

Top image via @analogue_plus and @chloe_myx on Instagram

Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

