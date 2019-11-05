fbpx

Razer pledges to plant 1 tree per Facebook share just like Elon Musk & PewDiePie

Joining the tree planting hype.

Julia Yeo | November 25, 02:59 pm

Local gaming giant Razer, known for its quirky campaigns like making chroma cars and possibly getting its interns to dance in Pikachu outfits, has announced its participation in global sustainability.

The gaming company is joining American YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) in his challenge, #TeamTrees, in a bid to raise US$20 million (S$27.3 million) and plant 20 million trees.

For every Facebook share Razer’s post gets until Dec. 9, 2019, the company will donate US$1 to support the cause of #TeamTrees.

More than 2,000 shares in two hours

Thanks to the brand’s cult of followers, Razer’s post has garnered over 2,000 shares within the first two hours since the post went up.

On Nov. 21, Razer chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Min-Liang posted on his own Facebook page, asking fans to vote whether the company should participate in the campaign.

More than 20,000 voted, with 93 per cent wanting the Razer community to support the cause.

What is #TeamTrees?

In May 2019, fans of MrBeast suggested that he should plant 20 million trees to celebrate his achievement of reaching 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Another YouTuber, Mark Rober, partnered directly with MrBeast to launch the fundraiser.

More than 600 YouTubers and notable figures have joined the movement, including PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) who donated US$69,420, and Elon Musk, who donated US$1,000,000 to the movement.

The trees will be planted “in a variety of forests on public and private lands, starting in January 2020, and the organisers aim to complete the planting by December 2022.

Top image via Min-Liang Tan/FB, Teamtrees.org

