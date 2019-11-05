fbpx

Back

Police tackles barefooted, hammer-wielding man standing in the middle of Bedok North Roadd

He has since been arrested and will be remanded at IMH.

Ashley Tan | November 28, 12:05 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A rather peculiar incident occurred in Bedok on Nov. 27, 2019.

Disrupting traffic and hitting vehicles

A man, dressed in a blue t-shirt and what appears to be boxers, was filmed standing in the middle of the Bedok North Road, disrupting traffic and putting himself in harm’s way.

The video appeared to be filmed from the second level of a stationary double-decker bus.

The short clip uploaded to Facebook page Hello Asia Singapore showed the unidentified man standing in between two lanes, with buses and cars carefully passing him by.

The man was barefooted and wielded what seems to be a hammer, in one hand.

Concerned passers-by can be seen watching from beneath a shelter nearby, and the camera then pans to show two police officers and two bystanders warily approaching the man from the road divider.

One officer appears to beckon the man to the side of the road.

The man, however, proceeded to use his hammer to hit the front of a passing lorry, and then drag the tool along the side of the vehicle.

Tackled by police

Immediately after that though, the police officer leapt forward and tackled the man to the ground, dislodging the hammer from his grip.

The man was then pinned down with the help of three Certis Cisco officers and two members of the public, and one officer quickly flung the hammer out of reach.

A woman can be heard voicing her approval in the background of the video, saying, “If they don’t catch him its very dangerous”.

As one Certis Cisco officer diverted traffic, the rest proceeded to haul the man to the grass turf nearby, out of harm’s way.

At least eight officers can be seen congregating around the man.

You can watch the full video here.

Police believe man is of unsound mind

Police informed Mothership that they were first alerted at around 4pm to a man using a hammer to hit vehicles along Bedok North Road.

The 66-year-old was believed to be of unsound mind, and was then arrested for committing a rash act. No members of the public was injured.

Police revealed that the man would be charged on Nov. 28 for committing a rash act, which endangers the lives or personal safety of others.

The man will also be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric assessment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Hello Asia Singapore / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Renowned primate expert Jane Goodall says humans are 'the most terribly wasteful creatures'

Waste creates environmental problems which can lead to human-wildlife conflict.

November 27, 10:06 pm

26-year-old S'porean man missing, last seen at AMK Hub on Nov. 26, 2019

Anyone with information should report it to the police.

November 27, 07:53 pm

Fans call for Chinese reality show 'Chase Me' to be cancelled after Godfrey Gao dies filming on set

One death too many.

November 27, 06:53 pm

Godfrey Gao reportedly had flu & worked 17 consecutive hours before he died

:'(

November 27, 06:35 pm

First time solo travelling? Here are 7 reasons why you should visit Perth.

Bet you never knew Western Australia was this cool.

November 27, 06:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close