S’pore police officer charged for receiving sexual favours from 2 female suspects

The SPF said that Mahendran has been interdicted from service since May. 15, 2019.

Jason Fan | November 29, 11:16 pm

A 31-year-old Singapore police officer was charged on Nov. 29 with abusing his authority to receive sexual favours from two female suspects who were under investigation.

Mahendran Selvarajoo, a staff sergeant with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), reportedly promised to help one woman avoid criminal prosecution, and to help the other with her employer’s queries about investigations against her, in exchange for sexual gratification.

Received sexual favours in exchange for helping two women

Mahendran was charged with two counts of corruptly obtaining sexual gratification from the two suspects, according to CNA

He was also charged with multiple offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Computer Misuse Act.

Mahendran was accused of obtaining oral sex and intercourse from one woman at a car park in Serangoon on April. 30, in exchange for helping her avoid criminal prosecution.

On a separate occasion, he allegedly obtained two handjobs from another woman at another car park on Feb. 27.

This was in exchange for helping her with her employer’s queries on investigations against her.

Mahendran was also accused of possessing obscene videos and photos

The 31-year-old was also accused of accessing the photo gallery in a woman’s phone, in order to photograph her personal photos.

He also allegedly modified the contents of a computer, by copying videos and folders from the two women’s laptops to his own storage devices.

Mahendran was also accused of possessing 46 videos and 26 photos of an obscene nature in his storage devices.

Mahendran interdicted from service since May. 15

A police report was lodged against Mahendran on April 30, and SPF conducted investigations and referred the case to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on May. 1.

According to Yahoo News, the SPF said that Mahendran has been interdicted from service since May. 15, 2019.

The SPF also noted that investigations were conducted into the case that the officer was handling, but it was found that the findings were not compromised.

Mahendran will return to court on Dec. 27.

If convicted of corruption, Mahendran can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to a maximum of S$100,000.

Top image from Pixabay.

