River Valley condo tenant tried to bribe security guards when they caught her subletting unit on Airbnb

She was jailed for corruption.

Joshua Lee | November 28, 06:21 pm

A condominium tenant was sentenced to one week’s imprisonment for corruption after she was caught bribing two security guards.

Li Yilin, 35, is a tenant of an apartment at Pacific Mansion.

Investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) found that Li had illegally sublet her apartment to a group of tourists for five days and four nights on Airbnb.

Tried to slip security guards two S$50 notes

When the tourists arrived at Pacific Mansion, they approached security officer Mohamed Bin Sapah in the guardhouse to ask for the apartment keys.

Sapah called Li to inform her that she was prohibited from subletting her apartment for short-term occupancy.

When Li arrived at Pacific Mansion, she brought the tourists to the apartment and then tried to offer Sapah and another security officer, Mohammad Sa’at Bin Abu Bakar, by slipping them two S$50 notes under a black file, so that they would not report her to the condominium management.

Both Sapah and Sa’at rejected Li’s bribe.

CPIB commended security guards

Li was subsequently charged on July 19, 2019 with two offences of corruptly giving gratification amounting to S$100 to the security guards.

It is an offence punishable under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241.

“The CPIB would like to commend Mohamed Bin Sapah and Mohammad Sa’at Bin Abu Bakar for their integrity in rejecting the bribe offer,” said CPIB in a press release.

If you would like to report a corruption complaint, you can do so via:

  • A visit to the CPIB Headquarters @ 2 Lengkok Bahru or Corruption Reporting & Heritage Centre @ 247 Whitley Road
  • A call to the Duty Officer at 1800-376-0000
  • An e-Complaint at www.cpib.gov.sg/e-complaint
  • An email to [email protected].

Top image via Google Maps.

