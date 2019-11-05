S’pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 61, who died alone at Assisi Hospice

Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly man, Yong Kim Choon, to come forward.

Passed away on Nov. 16, 2019

Yong died alone on Nov. 16 at Assisi Hospice, located at 832 Thomson Road.

The 61-year-old man was previously a resident of Blk 64 Marine Drive, according to a press release from the police.

Anyone who has information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online via this website.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo from Singapore Police and Nancie Koo / Google Maps