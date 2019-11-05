Possible year-end high in dengue cases, families to mozzie-proof homes before traveling: NEA

Travel and holiday season is approaching, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about the safety of your home from Aedes mosquitoes.

Potential spike in cases in end-2019

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has warned of a potential increase in dengue cases towards the end of the year.

Since Oct. 13, 2019, the number of dengue cases steadily increased over the following five weeks, according to a NEA press release. Cases then dropped in end-November from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.

The recent increase could be attributed to higher Aedes vector populations, warmer temperatures and lower immunity in humans.

However, NEA revealed that the number of dengue cases in the coming weeks could spike. Such year-end increases have been observed in some years in the past, such as in 2013 and 2015.

On these years, Singapore experienced an “atypically high” number of dengue cases as it entered the new year.

Mosquito-proof homes before traveling

NEA advises people to fortify their homes against mosquitoes before traveling.

Households can do so by:

Covering toilet bowls and sealing off overflow pipes of flushing cisterns,

Covering all floor traps,

Adding sand granular insecticide (like temephos or Abate) to places where mosquitoes could potentially breed or places where stagnant water cannot be removed,

Clearing debris or blockages in roof gutters and placing Bti insecticide,

Turning over all water containers,

Asking a relative or friend to check your home regularly for stagnant water and

Leaving your contact details with your neighbours or the neighbourhood police centre so you can be easily reached.

NEA stepping up preventive measures

To prepare for the potential spike in dengue cases, NEA has reached out to stakeholders with Gravitrap surveillance data to help them prioritise dengue prevention and control measures to target areas with higher mosquito population.

Gravitraps are small dark containers which trap female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, and help form a surveillance network so NEA can better deploy officers to mosquito-populated areas.

NEA and the Inter-Agency Dengue Task Force have kept up inspections at cluster areas. To step up preventive measures, NEA has also shared information on mozzie-populated areas with Town Councils and stakeholders.

In order to curb dengue transmissions, NEA has also continued carry out preventive inspections and dengue cluster operations.

Between January and September 2019, about 703,000 inspections were conducted islandwide, and NEA uncovered about 11,700 mosquito breeding habitats.

About 6,300 enforcement actions have been taken against premise owners for mosquito breeding between January and September 2019.

14,658 reported dengue cases in 2019 so far

As of Nov. 23, there were a total of 14,658 reported dengue cases in 2019.

This is around five-and-a-half times more than the same period in 2018, but two-thirds of that in 2013.

As of Nov. 26, there are 76 active dengue clusters reported, with the five largest clusters located in Choa Chu Kang Ave 2, Elias Rd, Jalan Bangau, Jurong West St 61 and Begonia Lane.

Majority of mosquito breeding areas in these locations are found within residential premises.

