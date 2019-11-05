fbpx

How to make your mother-in-law happy so you can enjoy a happier life

Happy mother-in-law means happy marriage, explained.

Tan Xing Qi | November 23, 10:58 am

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Being a husband is tough, a father tougher. But you know what’s the toughest?

Being a son-in-law.

Hold up. I can explain.

An unimpressed mother-in-law usually means an unhappy wife who in turn will pass on all the unhappiness plus pent-up frustrations to you, the husband, which usually results in diaper-changing duties in the middle of the night.

And we all know how important sleep is, especially for fathers, who despite having practically useless nipples, tend to fall asleep at the worst possible time.

Like right in front of your wife’s family, with your mother-in-law’s disapproving eyes meeting your agape mouth.

So. A happy mother-in-law means a happy life.

Here are five ways to keep your mother-in-law happy.

1. A foot rub

Bonus brownie points if you get down and start slathering her feet (only, don’t go anywhere north) with essential oil-infused massage lotion.

But if this act of tenderness is a bridge too far for you, there are always foot massage packages available.

It doesn’t need to be luxe spas, the neighbourhood ones do just fine. After all, you don’t want the person fetching your kids from childcare on foot to be traveling out just for a foot massage right?

Damage:
20 x 1 hour foot massages = approximately $500
1 x DIY foot massage = somewhere between priceless and weird

2. Be on her side

This is not easy at all. But once achieved, you can possibly displace your wife on the ladder.

Now, for this to happen, feel free to turn on your charm; yes, it’s rusty and all, after all you’ve been out of the game for years. You gotta dig deep and put your ‘A’ game on.

If your ‘A’ game has been downgraded to a ‘F’, then having a sense of humour should make it technically easier. And now, you can actually buy humour.

Source
Source
Source

And if she’s not impressed with your brand of humour, humility always works.

Source

Damage: Approximately $20 for each gift.

3. Remember all the important dates in her life

What do mums remember?

Dates. All the dates that matter in her life: wedding anniversary, kids’ birthdays, kids’ graduation, husband’s birthday etc.

No, I’m not suggesting you buy a calendar for her; you should buy one for yourself.

Get all the dates from your wife, jot them down and surprise your mother-in-law with your thoughtfulness.

Isn’t that great?

The cherry on the cake? How about a digital photo frame where the greatest moments in her life can run on loop?

Damage: $50 or so for the digital photo frame.

4. Offer to wash up the dishes

It’s true: Everyone loves to cook. But everyone hates to wash up.

This is also true: Not everyone can cook. But everyone can wash up.

And thus, apply yourself and offer your most professional cleaning services and please try not to break any dishes.

But I get it: washing up is a drag. You could buy her a dishwasher. Nevermind her complaints that it’s too expensive, it’s a luxury, it’s a waste of space, it’s not the Asian way.

She will love it, I guarantee.

Damage: Approximately $600.

5. Improve her health

At the end of the day, what’s more important than health?

And what’s better way to improve her health than this?

Photo courtesy Cheong Kwan Jang

I mean the sachet in his hand.

With over a century of heritage and know-how, Cheong Kwan Jang is the place to go to for everything ginseng, especially Korean Red Ginseng — the herb that is known for boosting immunity and enhancing brain power.

Besides being one of the oldest and most reputable Korean Red Ginseng manufacturers in the world, the Korean brand is also constantly innovating and experimenting with their products.

For instance, the Extract Everytime Balance, which contains 21 per cent Korean Red Ginseng concentrate, licorice extract, propolis, purified water and other ingredients to balance the bitterness of Korean Red ginseng.

Photo courtesy Cheong Kwan Jang

It helps with your mother-in-law’s fatigue of taking care of your energetic kids, promotes metabolism so that she can eat more, relieves stress and we heard it even slows down aging.

There’s also the Korean Red Ginseng with Pomegranate and Korean Red Ginseng with Aronia.

The former is full of antioxidants, nutrients and vitamins, while the latter features Aronia, a super food that provides anti-aging effects.

Photo courtesy Cheong Kwan Jang
Photo courtesy Cheong Kwan Jang

Can the killer of the female species Lee Min Ho be wrong?

Of course not.

Damage: The only thing that will be damaged will be illnesses and viruses. The Extract Everytime Balance costs $92, while the Korean Red Ginseng with Pomegranate costs $90 and Korean Red Ginseng with Aronia costs $105. Get your Korean Red Ginseng here.

You are welcome.

 

Top right image from Unsplash.

This sponsored article made this writer a better son-in-law.

About Tan Xing Qi

XQ exists to fill your void..

