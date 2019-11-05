fbpx

Man, 26, who initiated bloody bare-knuckle skirmish with teenager, 17, on MRT fined S$5,000

Disturbing public peace.

Ashley Tan | November 25, 04:44 pm

In November 2018, videos of two men fighting, in a MRT carriage of all places, circulated online.

2 guys fight in MRT train till there’s blood on the floor, implore each other to “lai” repeatedly

The short clip showed a shorter man in an ITE polo t-shirt fighting against a man in a suit. He lands several punches and kicks on the taller man.

The man in the suit attempts to dodge, but can be seen bleeding from the nose as the video continues. Blood spatters on the floor, as other passengers in the carriage look on warily.

Started over a staring incident

The incident occurred on Nov. 7, at about 10:30am on a train at Raffles Place.

26-year-old Muhammad Farid Bin Jalil had boarded the train at Outram Park station, heading towards Tanah Merah, according to court documents.

At Raffles Place, Farid then approached 17-year-old Irfan Akid Bin Kamis and confronted the younger man for staring at him.

A fight soon broke out, and the train’s Emergency Communications button activated, which prompted SMRT staff Majida Beegum Mohamed Khan to check what had happened.

Majida then administered first aid to both men, and alerted the police.

As a result of the skirmish, Irfan suffered from a tender left cheek and head, while Farid came off worse from the fight.

The latter suffered from swelling and bruising of the lower lip with a small laceration, and had blood clots in both nostrils.

Sentenced to maximum fine of S$5,000

In a court hearing on Nov. 25, Farid was sentenced to a maximum fine of S$5,000 for “disturbing public peace”.

He had also turned up an hour late for the hearing, claiming that he had woken up late, gotten stuck in traffic and went to the wrong court.

Farid, who works as a part-time food delivery rider, was previously sentenced to probation in 2012 for stealing a motor vehicle and driving without a license, reported CNA.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan insisted on giving Farid the maximum fine, despite him pleading for a minimum fine.

She stated that Irfan had suffered from injuries as well, and that there was a “greater need to protect public order”, especially in congested urban areas such as public transport.

Tan added that Farid had been the one to land the first blow, and had “needlessly confronted” Irfan.

According to CNA, Farid apologised and said that the fight was a “mistake I really regret”. He also claimed to earn S$500 per month from food deliveries and had to support his mother, and was thus unable to afford the fine.

He will instead serve two weeks in jail in default.

Meanwhile, Irfan was sentenced on Nov. 22 to 15 months probation for his role in the fight, as well as a second charge of being a member of an unlawful society.

For disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place, both men could have been jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.

