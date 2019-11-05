M’cyclist & pillion rider, both 18, taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road on Nov. 29

An accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened along Elias Road on Friday (Nov. 29) night.

Motorcycle and car badly wrecked

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 11.41pm on Nov. 29.

They added that the accident occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Elias Road.

Pictures of the accident were uploaded onto Singapore Roads’ Accident’s Facebook page on Nov. 30.

The motorcycle appears to be completely wrecked.

Meanwhile, the front of the red car is badly dented.

Teenagers conscious when taken to hospital

Police said that the motorcyclist had a male pillion rider when the accident took place.

Both of them are teenagers, aged 18.

They were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Singapore Roads Accident/FB.