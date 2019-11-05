fbpx

Back

M’cyclist & pillion rider, both 18, taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road on Nov. 29

The two were taken to hospital.

Syahindah Ishak | November 30, 04:56 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

An accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened along Elias Road on Friday (Nov. 29) night.

Motorcycle and car badly wrecked

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 11.41pm on Nov. 29.

They added that the accident occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Elias Road.

Pictures of the accident were uploaded onto Singapore Roads’ Accident’s Facebook page on Nov. 30.

The motorcycle appears to be completely wrecked.

Meanwhile, the front of the red car is badly dented.

Teenagers conscious when taken to hospital

Police said that the motorcyclist had a male pillion rider when the accident took place.

Both of them are teenagers, aged 18.

They were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Singapore Roads Accident/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Futuristic 5-room Tampines BTO looks like it was renovated in 2049

Very nice.

November 30, 04:24 pm

S'porean shares story of how he became 'brothers' with Bangladeshi migrant worker

Their friendship is chronicled in a new documentary film, "I Dream of Singapore".

November 30, 03:08 pm

Facebook issues 'legally required' disclaimer on States Times Review post

That was the first time the fake news law has been invoked on a social media platform.

November 30, 02:45 pm

First look at Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland: New light sculptures, festive market & more

Wow.

November 30, 02:26 pm

M'sian man, 50, dresses up as Spider-Man to earn extra money for sick & disabled wife

A true hero.

November 30, 02:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close