13-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen at Buangkok Green

Police are appealing for information.

Ashley Tan | November 26, 08:09 pm

A 13-year-old has been reported missing, and the police are appealing for information.

Missing for two days

Syarah Nur Arina Binte Md Iskandar was last seen at Blk 987B Buangkok Green.

Here’s what she looks like.

Photo from SPF

She was last seen at Block 987B Buangkok Green on Nov. 24, 2019, at 12am, and has been missing for two days.

Here it is.

Screenshot from Google Maps

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo from SPF

