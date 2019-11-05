13-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen at Buangkok Green

A 13-year-old has been reported missing, and the police are appealing for information.

Advertisement

Missing for two days

Syarah Nur Arina Binte Md Iskandar was last seen at Blk 987B Buangkok Green.

Here’s what she looks like.

She was last seen at Block 987B Buangkok Green on Nov. 24, 2019, at 12am, and has been missing for two days.

Here it is.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Top photo from SPF