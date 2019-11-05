fbpx

McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Dinosaur McFlurry & Angus Mushroom Supreme from Nov. 28, 2019

Guess who's back, back again?

Fasiha Nazren | November 27, 11:34 am

On Nov. 28, McDonald’s in Singapore will be bringing back three familiar favourites:

  • Dinosaur McFlurry
  • Angus Mushroom Supreme
  • Potato Wedges

Here’s a quick look at them.

Dinosaur McFlurry

This dessert is made for the Milo fans.

The Dinosaur McFlurry (S$3.20) consists of the familiar vanilla soft serve swirled with Milo powder.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

For an extra crunch, the sweet treat is topped with light and crispy Coco Pops.

While you can grab this dessert from all McDonald’s outlets and via McDelivery, it won’t be available for order via GrabFood.

Angus Mushroom Supreme

This item is the latest addition to the McDonald’s Signature Collection.

The Angus Mushroom Supreme (from S$8.95) is made of grilled white button mushrooms, caramelised onions, herb aioli, and of course, 100 per cent Angus beef patty sourced from Australia and New Zealand.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

This promotional item will only be available from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Potato wedges

If you’re not up for the classic shoestring fries, you can opt for the hearty Potato Wedges (from S$4).

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

The Potato Wedges also goes well as part of the Angus Mushroom Supreme Special meal (from S$9.75), which includes a medium-sized portion of the wedges, an Angus Mushroom Supreme Special burger and a cup of small-sized Coke.

This promotional item will only be available from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019.

1-for-1 deals in December

From Dec. 2 to 31, there will also be 1-for-1 deals on the McDonald’s app.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

Patrons can look out to share with a friend a portion of the Big Breakfast or even the McSpicy.

These deals can only be redeemed through the McDonald’s app at all McDonald’s self-ordering kiosks, restaurant front counters and drive-thru outlets.

Top image from McDonald’s Singapore

