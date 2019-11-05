Man, 85, died alone at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police looking for next-of-kin

The Singapore police is appealing for the next-of-kin of an 85-year-old man, Yew Peng Kaw, to come forward.

Was a former resident of Jenaris Home

Yew had passed away at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Nov. 6.

Here is a picture of him:

He was a former resident of Jenaris Home, according to a press release from the police.

Anyone who has any information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

You can also submit the information online via this website.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

