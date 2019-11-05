Man, 85, died alone at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police looking for next-of-kin
RIP.
Events
Upsurge
The Singapore police is appealing for the next-of-kin of an 85-year-old man, Yew Peng Kaw, to come forward.
Was a former resident of Jenaris Home
Yew had passed away at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Nov. 6.
Here is a picture of him:
He was a former resident of Jenaris Home, according to a press release from the police.
Anyone who has any information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.
You can also submit the information online via this website.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top photos via SPF & Tan Tock Seng’s website.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.