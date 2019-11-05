M’sia asking for 3rd link to S’pore again

And we’re back at it again.

A third link bridge between Johor and Singapore is needed to ease traffic congestion, Malaysia’s Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday, Nov. 25, Bernama reported.

He told the Johor state assembly that he had already informed the federal government about the link.

The third link could take the form of a bridge or tunnel.

“If the state government supports, I will ensure this initiative will be started,” Muhyiddin said during a debate at the Johor state assembly sitting in Iskandar Puteri.

Citing heavy traffic at the Causeway and the Second Link, he said: “Before we used to have only one bridge, then we had two bridges and now these two can no longer cope.”

Muhyiddin is the chairman of the Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway.

Congested and near full capacity

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri told reporters that Muhyiddin’s third bridge proposal was an appropriate step.

Speaking outside the state assembly, he said the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar will reach its full capacity in 2020.

It was built in 2003.

A cross-border 4km-rail Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will connect Woodlands North station on Singapore’s Thomson-East Coast MRT line to Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru.

Malaysia and Singapore are proceeding with plans to build it.

But for Malaysia it might not be enough.

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had reiterated recently that there is still a need for a third bridge linking Singapore and Malaysia to accommodate vehicles, even though this rail link will help alleviate some of the passenger traffic between Johor and Singapore.