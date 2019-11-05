fbpx

M’sian sinkhole swallows M’sia-made car in KL

It was a Perodua Myvi.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 06:33 pm

A Malaysia-made car got swallowed by a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night, Nov. 24.

The vehicle was at Jalan Maharajalela heading towards Jalan Loke Yew.

Initial investigation found that the incident occurred at 11.35pm.

The inside of the sinkhole was a hollowed out underground.

It involved an area of about three square meters at the location.

“In the 11.35pm incident, a Perodua Myvi driven by a 42-year-old woman fell into a sinkhole. However, the driver, a private company employee, was not injured,” Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said in a statement.

He added that further investigation is ongoing.

Repair works at the location are being done by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The car was lifted out of the sinkhole, with the front bumper slightly damaged:

No damages were seen on the rest of the car, including its windscreen.

