fbpx

Back

M’sia girl, 12, cries while reading out exam results in front of mother’s grave

Heartbreaking.

Syahindah Ishak | November 22, 12:31 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The PSLE results was released on Nov. 21, leaving many 12-year-old students in Singapore relieved.

In Malaysia, however, one 12-year-old was left in tears after she completed her Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR).

But it wasn’t because she didn’t to do well in her exams.

Reads out grades at mother’s grave

Pictures of the girl crying as she reads out her grades at her mother’s grave went viral on Facebook.

Here is the post which was uploaded on Nov. 21:

As of the time of writing, the post has over 5,400 shares.

The caption in the post translates to:

“Congrats, my darling. You are still successful in my eyes. You still have a long way to go.

If your mum was here, I’m sure she will be proud of you too.

Continue your journey.  You are such a good girl and you embrace the challenges in life with grit.

I’m confident you will be successful one day.”

Lives with grandmother

The post was made by the girl’s grandmother.

According to World Of Buzzthe girl’s mother had passed away during her early childhood days.

She lives with her grandmother in Penang.

Others gave her some important life advice.

Translation: “I pray that you will succeed in this life. Always toughen up your heart.”

Translation: “Don’t be sad, your mother is waiting for you in heaven. Be a good granddaughter to your grandmother and hope you succeed in this life.”

Top photos via Aishah Mat Akat/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 61, who died alone at Assisi Hospice

RIP.

November 22, 12:30 pm

Boy, 11, with rare brain tumour, uses Make-A-Wish to build playground for his school

I'm not crying, you're crying.

November 22, 12:10 pm

Jail for ex-police officer who broke into neighbour's house & tried to burn door

He also alleged that he had been mistreated by the police.

November 22, 11:53 am

Mother of 5 who runs AMK hotpot place & does FB live-selling draws comparisons to S-hook zeh zeh

She came up with the recipe after watching loads of YouTube videos, and experimenting relentlessly.

November 22, 11:09 am

M'sia frees 'unrepentant' terrorist involved in former JI plot to bomb S'pore

He has been arrested multiple times for terror-related activities.

November 22, 10:37 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close