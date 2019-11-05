M’sia girl, 12, cries while reading out exam results in front of mother’s grave

The PSLE results was released on Nov. 21, leaving many 12-year-old students in Singapore relieved.

In Malaysia, however, one 12-year-old was left in tears after she completed her Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR).

But it wasn’t because she didn’t to do well in her exams.

Reads out grades at mother’s grave

Pictures of the girl crying as she reads out her grades at her mother’s grave went viral on Facebook.

Here is the post which was uploaded on Nov. 21:

The caption in the post translates to:

“Congrats, my darling. You are still successful in my eyes. You still have a long way to go. If your mum was here, I’m sure she will be proud of you too. Continue your journey. You are such a good girl and you embrace the challenges in life with grit. I’m confident you will be successful one day.”

Lives with grandmother

The post was made by the girl’s grandmother.

According to World Of Buzz, the girl’s mother had passed away during her early childhood days.

She lives with her grandmother in Penang.

Others gave her some important life advice.

Translation: “I pray that you will succeed in this life. Always toughen up your heart.”

Translation: “Don’t be sad, your mother is waiting for you in heaven. Be a good granddaughter to your grandmother and hope you succeed in this life.”

