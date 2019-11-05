M’sia basketball association accused of being national traitor after displaying wrong flag at tournament

The Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA) has been accused of being a national traitor after displaying an incorrect version of the country’s flag on the display screen of a stadium during a tournament.

Advertisement

On Nov. 25, the MABA put up an apology on its Facebook page in English and Chinese for the incident, which had occurred at the opening ceremony of the 28th MABA Milo Lum Mun Chak Cup (2019).

It was subsequently labelled in a Facebook post on Nov. 26, by the page Mynewshub, as racist and traitorous act, and accused of intentionally stirring up controversy.

Photos of the flag in the post showed that Malaysian flag’s 14-pointed star had been replaced with a five-pointed one, while the number of red-and-white stripes numbered 11, instead of the standard 14.

Here is the post, with pictures of the flag in question:

Translation:

“Since when does our flag look like this?

This video clip of the Malaysian flag with a five-pointed star went viral since last night… What message are they trying to send us? What other excuses can they give? This flag was waved while people sang Negaraku during the opening ceremony of the 28th MABA Milo Lum Mun Chak Cup (2019). Maybe if they were to show the Thai or Indonesian flag, we could still accept “technical difficulty” as an excuse. But this flag that seemed to be intentionally created is not a technical difficulty but is something that has been planned in advance. Those who have been involved in this are national traitors. They are purposely doing this to incite anger… They are doing this to challenge the country’s laws… They are doing this to cause controversy. Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) have to take responsibility and should be punished severely… This is obviously a planned and intentional situation… MABA is obviously racist, rude and traitors of this country.”

Apology triggers even more backlash from Malaysians

MABA’s apology subsequently triggered a furious backlash from Malaysians online with nationalist overtones.

Translation: “Be more sensitive next time. How can you not recognise the Malaysian flag after living here for years. Was the person editing this video a foreigner? Shame.”

Translation: “They probably don’t even know the national principles. Don’t need to be a Malaysian like this. Basic things also fail… Stupid.”

One post also called for MABA’s Facebook page to be reported, on the grounds that it was un-Malaysian as it purportedly only featured Chinese people in their photos, did not understand Malay, and could not recognise the flag.

Translation:

“Let’s all report this page. They call themselves Malaysia Basketball Association but there’s nothing Malaysian about this association. They don’t understand Malay, can’t even recognise the Jalur Gemilang. There’s no other race apart from Chinese in their photos. It’s better if you just put China Basketball Association. Just put 3 of the stars on the flag and paint it red.”

Advertisement

Calls for vernacular schools to be closed down

Much of the backlash also took on a racial overtones with several comments calling for vernacular schools in Malaysia to be closed down.

Translation:

“It is about time we get rid of vernacular schools that have obviously played a part in collapsing our nation’s unity with racial agendas. As Malaysians, we have to ensure that Malaysia will be administered by PAS-UMNO as well as non-Malays who have a strong sense of patriotism this PRU15 (The upcoming 15th Malaysian General Election).”

Translation: “Born in Malaysia but still stupid… Who told you to go to a vernacular school? Learn to mix with other races in national schools.”

Some comments also took offence with how the apology was written in English and Chinese, rather than Malay.

Translation:

“Get rid of vernacular schools! You are rude! What kind of citizen would betray and insult their own flag?! Get out of Malaysia! The poster on this page is also written in Mandarin and without the national language! Your apology statement was also not written in our national language! Betrayer! Please get lost in Hong Kong! You are not a true Malaysian!”

Why were vernacular schools brought up and what are they?

Within the context of Malaysia, vernacular schools refers to schools that use Chinese and Tamil as the medium of instruction, instead of English and Malay.

This has drawn criticism from some political parties that such schools are a barrier to racial unity.

In June, a member of Malaysia’s Parti Islam Se Malaysia (PAS) stated that vernacular schools should be closed down as they do not unite the races, Free Malaysia Today reported.

And on Oct. 23, the vice-president of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, launched a legal challenge against vernacular schools on the grounds that they were unconstitutional, Malay Mail reported.

However, some politicians have also dismissed the notion of demolishing vernacular schools.

In August, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Khairy Jamaluddin stated that demolishing such schools would be a “policy nightmare”, Malaysiakini reported.

He elaborated:

“If today, somebody said ‘We have one single education system’, which means no more Chinese, Tamil schools, another person will come and say ‘How about your madrasah and sekolah pondok (private Islamic schools)? You have to get rid of them, too.'”

And on Nov. 4, the Penang deputy chief minister stated that vernacular schools were not a threat not racial unity, as they were attended by students of all races, Malay Mail further reported.

Advertisement

Mistake made by IT contractor

In the meantime, the MABA president, Lua Choon Hann, has been questioned by the police over the matter, Malaysiakini further reported.

In response, Lua stated that the incident was due to the IT contractor for the event.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim added that they would bring in the IT contractor for questioning as well.

As per Mazlan:

“Police are investigating if there was any ulterior motive… Investigations will determine if it was done deliberately or otherwise.”

Foreign Minister dismisses allegations of race and politics

Separately, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, has stated that the display of the wrong flag at the tournament has nothing to do with race or politics, although he stressed that stern action will still be taken, Malaysiakini further reported.

In a tweet, he said:

“The mistake of raising the wrong Malaysian flag at the MABA Stadium needs to be investigated & strict action must be taken. Please have the authorities take action. But this is not related to PH (Pakatan Harapan), MCA, Chinese and so forth. The fact is that action must be taken for the mistake.”

Kesilapan menaikkan bendera Malaysia yg salah di Stadium MABA perlu disiasat & tindakan tegas perlu diambil. Harap pihak berkuasa bertindak. Tapi ia tidak terkait soal PH, MCA, Cina dsb. Faktanya ialah ia kesilapan yg perlu diambil tindakan tegas. — Saifuddin Abdullah 🇲🇾 (@saifuddinabd) November 26, 2019

Saifuddin also reiterated his confidence in the investigation by Malaysian authorities in response to a netizen who alleged that basketball is only popular among Chinese Malaysians.

He further stated, “Who is wrong: It does not matter (Chinese, Malays), stern action must be taken.”

Other times Malaysia got their own flag wrong and more:

Advertisement

Top image from Mynewshub Facebook