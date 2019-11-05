fbpx

Mahathir posts about taking his wife on a date in KL, collective “awww” heard in cyberspace

63 years married and still going strong.

Andrew Koay | November 23, 03:43 pm

If you’re having doubts about whether true love exists, you may want to refer to the Instagram account of Malaysia’s oldest Prime Minister.

On Nov. 23, Mahathir Mohamad published the following post:

Sekali sekala bawa Hasmah dating di KL

The series of photos which showed Mahathir, 94, and his 93-year-old wife driving in their Proton car and enjoying each other’s company came with a simple caption:

“Once in a while, bring Hasmah dating in KL”

According to Bernama news agency, the couple also spent time to have a bite at a cafe believed to be in Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Bernama also noted that Mahathir’s posting also drew the attention of number one national singer, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who gave a comment in the form of love.

63 years married

Heartwarming stuff especially considering that pair have been married for 63-years — since 1956.

According to the Malay Mail, the pair first met in 1947, while they were both studying at the King Edward Medical College in Singapore.

Mahathir had turned on the smooth moves when he offered to tutor Hasmah in English after she scored a low grade in an exam.

In an interview with CNN, Mahathir said that Hasmah was the only Malay girl in their course at university.

“Naturally, we gravitated towards the only girl in the group and eventually, well, I suppose I fell in love with her.”

The pair have been inseparable since, with Hasmah a constant feature on the Prime Minster’s social media.

Too sweet.

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad’s Instagram account

