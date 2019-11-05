fbpx

Karz Automobile still open for business, contradicting a CASE alert that they had closed

No comment on whether they had failed to transfer ownership records though.

Andrew Koay | November 23, 06:50 pm

On Nov. 22, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) released a statement alerting consumers to the sudden closure of two motorcar dealers — Universe Motoring and Karz Automobile.

However, according to Today, one of the dealers is still in operation.

Karz Automobile was found to still be in business, albeit at a different location.

“Shocked”

Speaking to Today, director of Karz Automobile Kenny Yeo, said that he had been caught off guard by the CASE alert.

He had found out about it from suppliers, customers, and friends who were asking about the situation.

“I was shocked because I didn’t know about it until they told me.”

S$331,600 lost by customers

The statement released by CASE had said that the total amount of money lost by customers in the supposed closure of the two companies was S$331,600.

They also stated that customers who had entered into contracts to purchase pre-owned cars from both dealers had reported a failure of the dealers to transfer the vehicle ownership record with the Land Transport Authority to them.

This allegedly after customers have made payment and received the delivery of the car.

Both dealers were said in the alert to have vacated their premises.

A different location

When Today investigated, they found that while Universe motoring was no longer located at the address stated on its website, Karz Automobile was still at West Coast Car Mart.

However, Karz Automobile had moved from #01-30 to Lot 04/05.

The dealer’s SG Car Mart profile reflects this change of address.

Yeo said that despite the alert, Karz Automobile had always been in operation.

They were also opened on the day that CASE released the alert.

“A lot of damage”

Yeo told Today that he was unable to comment on the claims in the CASE alert that his business had failed to transfer vehicle ownership records, saying that status of the transfers were handled by a different employee.

He did, however, say that the alert had adversely affected business at Karz Automobile; they had failed to clinch two deals on Friday (Nov. 22).

“Because of this news, customers have held back on their deals. This has cost us a lot of damage.”

Yeo also said that he had not been contacted by anyone from CASE to verify if Karz Automobile had in fact closed down.

“We need to have an explanation from CASE on how such news can be released before they do their checks,” he is quoted by Today as saying.

Yeo’s lawyer confirmed that a letter had been sent to CASE on Nov. 22 to seeking clarification over the matter.

Mothership.sg has reached out to CASE on the matter.

