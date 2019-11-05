fbpx

Indian man arrested for posing as pilot to gain special treatment & impress women

The man admitted to the police that he had been "charmed" by stereotypes of the uniform.

Matthias Ang | November 22, 01:31 pm

A 48-year-old Indian businessman, Rajan Mahbubani, has been arrested in Delhi for posing as a pilot from German airline Lufthansa to gain special treatment and avoid security checks for flights, the Indian Express reported.

The arrest of the consultancy firm manager took place on Monday, Nov. 18, at a departure gate in India Gandhi International Airport, just as he was about to board an AirAsia flight to Kolkata.

The Telegraph reported that AirAsia staff had checked his credentials out of suspicion and called Lufthansa to check that he was a genuine pilot.

Possessed a fake pilot’s ID

Apart from his outfit, Rajan was also found to be in possession of a fake ID card that stated he was a Lufthansa Airlines captain, NDTVreported.

Indian police stated that he revealed the card had been obtained in Bangkok, and that he also used it to gain special privileges.

These included using the passage normally used by airline crew for entering aircraft, receiving seat upgrades, and making requests to the flight’s pilot to see the cockpit, Indian Express further reported.

Uniform helped him to impress woman

The police further revealed that during interrogation, Rajan had also stated that the uniform helped him to impress women on Facebook, TikTok, and in person.

He added that he had been “charmed by uniforms and the stereotypes that followed a uniformed man.”

Did not just pose as a pilot

As such, apart from posing as a pilot, pictures and videos of Rajan posing and singing in the uniform of an army colonel were also recovered from his phone, Indian Express further highlighted.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Bhatia:

He claimed he was fond of wearing uniforms and being photographed in them. In his phone, there are pictures of him posing as Army colonel. He had shot videos of himself wearing different uniforms on TikTok as well.”

The police added that he had also told at least one of his clients that he was a retired army officer, while another friend that he stayed with in Delhi was under the impression that he was indeed a pilot with Lufthansa.

The Telegraph further reported that his travel history is now being scanned, given that he has travelled to multiple locations using the same modus operandi.

