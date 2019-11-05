S’porean shares story of how he became ‘brothers’ with Bangladeshi migrant worker

“How could I possibly bear to let a dear friend go, and leave him behind, not knowing when we’ll ever meet again?”

Advertisement

As he sat in a house in rural Bangladesh, Singaporean social worker Ethan Guo, penned those words in a note to client/friend Muhammad Feroz Al Mamun.

The pair’s relationship, as well as Feroz’s last days in Singapore, are the subject of a new local film: “I Dream of Singapore”

“I Dream of Singapore”

The documentary film, which premiered on Nov. 24, 2019, was directed by local filmmaker Lei Yuan Bin and documents the migrant worker experience here.

It is filled with scenes from the lives of Bangladeshi workers so often hidden from the public.

While it’s common to see them in Little India, or at work in a construction site, Lei brings us deeper into the details of their living arrangements or what life is like back home.

Advertisement

What we see is a portrait of humanity and dignity rarely accorded to those who travel to Singapore with hopes of making a living by toiling away under the hot sun.

The audience is brought to Bangaladesh where eager workers undergoing vocational training talk of their plans to come to Singapore.

As one gentleman who is undergoing vocational training says, it is his “dream”.

Another hopeful is not even 18, but is already looking forward to working as a construction worker, saying that he’d heard that Singapore was very nice.

Almost lost his life

Yet, this idyllic hopefulness finds its foil in the misfortune of one worker already in Singapore.

At the centre of the film is Feroz, a Bangladeshi worker who had been injured in the course of work.

Fortunately, local non-profit organisation Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) were on hand to offer him assistance.

Feroz is waiting to recover from his injuries — a deep cut in his abdomen sustained from getting hit by a steel plate — before returning to Bangladesh.

According to TWC2, Feroz almost lost his life from the injury, due to his employer delaying his treatment.

When Feroz finally does return, he is accompanied by Guo — his caseworker from TWC2.

In rural Bangladesh, we are shown Feroz’s family; his grandmother in tears as she embraces her grandson after a long sojourn overseas.

“The culmination of farewells”

While he returns to his family with gifts from modern Singapore these seem little consolation to Feroz as the film reaches its climax.

Advertisement

In a moving scene, where an emotional Feroz bids goodbye to Guo, it’s clear that despite the financial benefits of working in Singapore, it’s the human relationships that carry the most weight.

“For Feroz, it was perhaps the culmination of all the farewells and the most difficult one of all,” said Guo, who was speaking to Mothership after watching the moment again on screen.

“I represented the last part of the life and friends he’d known in Singapore. This truly was the end of a dream and the return to a life and circumstance he thought he’d left behind.”

Guo added that he cried while watching the scene — “It brought back a lot of raw emotions I was feeling at that time”.

Describing Feroz as “respectful, helpful, humble and a good friend to all,” Guo said that the migrant worker had become more than a client.

“He wasn’t just someone I knew and loved. He was a brother from a distant land.”

It’s a far cry from how we as a society sometimes tend to treat Bangladeshis — holding them at arm’s length and often as second class residents of this country.

Guo hopes that the film will go some way to helping breakdown such walls, and build an understanding as he says, “that migrant workers are just like you and I”.

Advertisement

A series of films

In a post-screening question and answer session, it was announced that “I Dream of Singapore” would be the first of a series of films commissioned by Glen Goei.

The series would document the plight of foreign workers in Singapore.

Goei who served as an executive producer on the film said:

“Where would we be without migrants workers and without our domestic workers? We’re so dependent on them, and yet we don’t hear their stories.”

Even as the film’s end signals the end of Feroz’s Singapore dream, his own personal story continues.

The injury has left him with an inability to complete strenuous work, severely limiting his options of earning a livelihood back home in Bangladesh.

As such a fundraising campaign has been set up to help him start a goat farm.

Those who wish to donate or find out more can do so here.

“I Dream of Singapore” is set for a second screening at The Projector on Dec. 14, where the cast and crew will be present once again.

More details can be found here.

Advertisement

Top image from TWC2’s Facebook Page