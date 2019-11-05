HK Disneyland cancels New Year’s Eve countdown party due to ‘late night transportation situation’

Hong Kong Disneyland has cancelled their New Year’s Eve countdown party scheduled to take place later this year on Dec. 31.

One of the biggest countdown events in HK

The Disneyland countdown party is one of the biggest countdown events in Hong Kong, according to SCMP.

The party was supposed to take place at the theme park from 9pm onwards. The programme for the event included singing and dancing performances, live DJ music, as well as a fireworks show.

In a statement on their official website, Hong Kong Disneyland said that a refund will be arranged for guests who have purchased the party package from their official website.

An email for refund arrangements will be sent to each guest.

Cancelled due to transport concerns

Their statement explained that the party was cancelled after they evaluated the “possible late night transportation situation”.

Hong Kong has seen increasing chaos over the past six months, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting public transport networks.

Apart from the Disneyland countdown party, SCMP also reported that other major events, such as the Lunar New Year parade and 2020 Hong Kong Formula E-Prix, were also cancelled.

However, Hong Kong Disneyland said that their resort will still have countdown activities for hotel guests. Guests are also welcome to join them to celebrate.

