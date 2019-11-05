fbpx

Back

Halimah Yacob leads pledge for companies to adopt sustainable employment practices

The report by Singapore Business Federation provided six recommendations to take action on sustainable employment.

Jason Fan | November 22, 06:49 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

On Nov. 22, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) unveiled a special report, which called on the business community to take up sustainable employment practices.

President Halimah Yacob was at the SBF Sustainable Employment Conference to launch the Sustainable Employment Pledge alongside 20 Singapore companies, comprising of SMEs, MNCs and large enterprises.

President Halimah, as the Guest-of-Honour, also led the pledge on stage with business leaders and industry stakeholders.

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, and Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee also attended the conference.

Sustainable employment leads to long-term growth for businesses

The report gave six recommendations to help a variety of workers, including PMETs (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians), mature workers, and workers in essential services, such as labourers and cleaners.

The recommendations include

  • developing platforms to match high-skilled professionals to gig work,
  • redesigning jobs to match the profile, needs and strengths of mature employees, and
  • stamping out age discrimination by championing policies and processes that help mature employees to contribute and thrive in their workplaces.

According to SBF chairman S.S. Teo, businesses who are proactive in adopting sustainable employment practices will benefit in the long-run.

“Ultimately, sustainable employment leads to better businesses and healthier long-term growth. We all can do business better,” he said.

More than 60 organisations have pledged their support

At the conference, which was attended by more than 200 business leaders, President Halimah launched the Sustainable Employment Pledge, where companies pledge their commitment to sustainable employment.

Prominent organisations that have taken the pledge include Far East Organisation, CapitaLand, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific and Certis CISCO.

President Halimah was pleasantly surprised by the initiative, saying that such a report would normally be produced by a worker’s group or the government, rather than a business association.

She praised the report as a good starting point for businesses, and noted that a sustainable business cannot be had without sustainable employment.

When asked whether there were other groups of workers that could be vulnerable, she brought up persons with disabilities and women as two potential groups for SBF to look into.

Besides the report, SBF will also establish a Programme Office, in order to work closely with the business community to take the recommendations in the report forward.

“This is just the beginning. We hope that the report will inspire companies to not just rethink the way they do businesses, but to act and commit to adopting a sustainable employment practice in the next 12 months,” said Teo.

Top image from SBF.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ben Davis cut from Thailand's SEA Games squad, won't get to play against S'pore

The match was not meant to be.

November 22, 06:49 pm

Yishun salon owner claims elderly customer 'felt bad' for cancelling S$4,799 package

Another side of the story.

November 22, 06:21 pm

2 car dealers in S'pore close down suddenly, customers lose S$331,600

Unscrupulous sellers in Singapore.

November 22, 06:21 pm

'I want fine dining': Influencer gives up on M'sian men after too many first dates at hawker stalls

Setting a high standard.

November 22, 05:55 pm

Aung San Suu Kyi to defend Myanmar against accusation of Rohingya genocide at The Hague

The case was filed by the West African country of Gambia.

November 22, 05:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close