Halal lok lok restaurant in Johor opens until 2am, has S$0.30 skewers & S$1.60 bubble tea
Supper spot alert.
Events
Upsurge
There is a new lok lok spot that Singaporeans can look forward to visiting, located just 20 minutes away by car from the Johor Bahru checkpoint,
Wide variety of skewers, only S$0.30
Mr LokLok is a halal lok lok restaurant offering a wide variety of skewers.
Each skewer, according to their Facebook page, costs RM0.80 (about S$0.30).
This includes meat and vegetable options such as sausage, fish balls, mushrooms and beancurd skin.
Here are some of the offerings you can expect to find:
The restaurant also offers beverages such as brown sugar bubble tea, which costs RM5 (S$1.60).
Other options, such as ice blended chocolate and coffee, are also available.
The restaurant is a 20-minute drive from JB checkpoint, according to Google:
It is also open daily, from 2:00pm to 2:00am.
Address: Jalan Lembah 18, Bandar Baru Seri Alam
Top photo via Mr LokLok FB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.