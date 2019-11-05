fbpx

Halal lok lok restaurant in Johor opens until 2am, has S$0.30 skewers & S$1.60 bubble tea

Supper spot alert.

Tanya Ong | November 26, 05:29 pm

There is a new lok lok spot that Singaporeans can look forward to visiting, located just 20 minutes away by car from the Johor Bahru checkpoint,

Wide variety of skewers, only S$0.30

Mr LokLok is a halal lok lok restaurant offering a wide variety of skewers.

Each skewer, according to their Facebook page, costs RM0.80 (about S$0.30).

This includes meat and vegetable options such as sausage, fish balls, mushrooms and beancurd skin.

Here are some of the offerings you can expect to find:

The restaurant also offers beverages such as brown sugar bubble tea, which costs RM5 (S$1.60).

Other options, such as ice blended chocolate and coffee, are also available.

The restaurant is a 20-minute drive from JB checkpoint, according to Google:

It is also open daily, from 2:00pm to 2:00am.

Address: Jalan Lembah 18, Bandar Baru Seri Alam

Top photo via Mr LokLok FB

