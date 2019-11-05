Limited edition ‘Frozen 2’ movie tickets in Korea are some next level stuff

“Frozen 2” is in town.

Changi Airport has bore the brunt of the “Let It Go” merchandising juggernaut so far:

But you know what isn’t super magical and Disney-fied? Cinema tickets.

Here’s one.

And honestly that’s fine, and completely serviceable.

But South Korea, which has been setting unrealistic beauty standards around the world for a while now, has gone and spoiled the market again.

Here’s what their “Frozen 2” movie ticket looks like:

Here’s how the other side looks.

no one:

not a single soul: frozen 2 movie tickets in korea: pic.twitter.com/6HeZR14hKc — Iman (@ImaniaMaulida) November 22, 2019

The ticket appears to be purchased from Megabox, which seems like they have quite the resume in these types of unique tickets.

Megabox ticket are a another level damn pic.twitter.com/fH7wkghXPK — ju,, #NCTDREAMFIXEDUNIT (@IamWhoIamYou) November 22, 2019

Here’s a Joker one that tears off the Arthur Fleck part of the ticket when you enter.

The “Frozen 2” tickets, as well as the other immaculately designed movie stubs, appear to be part of a special event by Megabox.

So these pretty tickets are from "Megabox Original Ticket Special Book" eventpic.twitter.com/6ErHrU0TAc — 원｡･:* 💜 (@1woo17) November 21, 2019

And these tickets don’t come cheap, with the “Frozen 2” tickets retailing for some US$99 on eBay.

Top photos via Mai The Ling and Ashley Tan