Limited edition ‘Frozen 2’ movie tickets in Korea are some next level stuff

The past is in the past.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 24, 05:13 pm

“Frozen 2” is in town.

Changi Airport has bore the brunt of the “Let It Go” merchandising juggernaut so far:

Frozen 2 Wonderland opens at Changi Airport from Nov. 21, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020

But you know what isn’t super magical and Disney-fied? Cinema tickets.

Here’s one.

Image from Ashley Tan

And honestly that’s fine, and completely serviceable.

But South Korea, which has been setting unrealistic beauty standards around the world for a while now, has gone and spoiled the market again.

Here’s what their “Frozen 2” movie ticket looks like:

Image from Mai The Ling

Here’s how the other side looks.

The ticket appears to be purchased from Megabox, which seems like they have quite the resume in these types of unique tickets.

Image from ebay
Image from eBay

Here’s a Joker one that tears off the Arthur Fleck part of the ticket when you enter.

Image via Amazon

The “Frozen 2” tickets, as well as the other immaculately designed movie stubs, appear to be part of a special event by Megabox.

And these tickets don’t come cheap, with the “Frozen 2” tickets retailing for some US$99 on eBay.

Top photos via Mai The Ling and Ashley Tan

