Public feedback on proposed S’pore Airlines & M’sia Airlines cooperation sought

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) have signed a commercial agreement strengthening ties between the two national carriers.

The cooperation was announced on Oct. 30.

The two airlines proposed to share revenue on flights between Singapore and Malaysia, expand codeshare routes, and participate in joint marketing activities to develop tourism.

This was subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant competition authorities.

Now, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) wants to invite the public to provide feedback on the proposed commercial agreement.

SIA and MAS argue that agreement is unlikely to adversely affect competition

According to a press release from CCCS, the competition watchdog is now assessing whether the proposed commercial agreement would infringe section 34 of the Competition Act.

This prohibits agreements or concerted practices by undertakings that prevent, restrict or distort competition within any market in Singapore.

According to SIA and MAS, although they currently provide overlapping direct and indirect routes between Singapore and seven destinations in Malaysia, the focus should be the overlapping direct routes between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore and Kuching.

Competition still lively

The two airlines argued that their proposed agreement is unlikely to adversely affect competition, as the two carriers already face intense competition from low cost carriers on these routes.

They also continue to face competition from alternative modes of transport, such as coach services and private car services on the Singapore to Kuala Lumpur route.

In addition, they stated that there are low barriers to entry on the overlapping direct routes, which would facilitate entry by potential competitors.

The two airlines put forth the case that their proposed cooperation would result in greater efficiency and consumer benefits.

They brought up an enhanced air travel product for Singapore to Malaysia services, and more competitive fares as examples of the benefits that consumers would reap, should the agreement be approved.

Online commenters not as optimistic

Earlier in June 2019, when SIA announced more codeshare flights with MAS, public sentiment was largely negative.

Many stated that when they book SIA flights, they expect the SIA product rather than a MAS substitute, while others slammed SIA for “damaging its reputation” by signing such an agreement with MAS.

Airlines codeshare flights with one another in order to offer flights to destinations where they do not actually fly to.

This means that a person booking a flight on one airline may potentially find themselves on a flight operated by another airline, if both airlines are codesharing.

Members of the public who wish to find out more about the public consultation can look for more information from the CCCS website.

The closing date for submissions is on or before Dec. 18, 2019.

If you have something to say about the proposed agreement, this is your chance.

